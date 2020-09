Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller blesses St. John’s Chapel Sept. 5 before a full-house crowd which included parish priests, Father Babychan and Father John, and more than 130 parishioners who attended evening Mass in the present church, then walked to the “old” parish hall on the same block for the ceremony. The structure was originally constructed as a church, then was relegated to a parish hall after the newer sanctuary was competed in the 1970s.