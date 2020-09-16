HHS reports positive case

Hondo ISD Superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock, reported Monday afternoon that a Hondo High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test which resulted in the positive diagnosis for COVID-19, was administered Friday. The student was present at HHS on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

“After careful review,” read the superintendent’s letter, “we have determined that the COVID-positive person did not come into qualified close contact with students or staff at HHS. We did, however, determine that close contact with the infected student occurred during an extracurricular activity. Any person believed to be in close contact has been notified and quarantined in accordance with district protocols. All areas of the campus that were accessed by the individual have been sanitized. Operations at HHS will continue as usual.”

The letter encourages students and staff to be vigilant in watching for COVID signs, including: fever of 100° or more; loss of taste or smell; cough; difficulty breathing; shortness of breath; headache; fatigue, significant muscle or body aches; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; and nausea, vomiting and / or diarrhea.

Dr. Truelock’s letter adds that anyone experiencing any of the above symptoms should contact a physician, begin isolation procedures and notify campus administration.