Grocery chain provides for Hondo kids

Hondo Education Foundation was delighted to learn of a donation in the amount of $18,787.50 from H-E-B’s #HEBHelpingHere program last week. The funds will be used to purchase 50 Chromebooks for Hondo Independent School District students.

A post on the foundation’s Facebook page reads, “We are so blessed to have this wonderful company in our community.”

The non-profit HEF promotes quality education for all students in the HISD.