Access granted…

Vulcan Materials and Medina County Commissioners, represented by Commissioner Tim Neuman and Judge Chris Schuchart (second and third from left) partnered to provide library membership for all county residents at no charge to Hondo Public Library for the next year. A check for $5,000 from Vulcan presented Wednesday (Sept. 16) represents the company’s half of the cost. Mayor Jim Danner (fourth from left) and Hondo Public Library manager Elsie Purcell (seventh from left) accept the donation. See story 2A of The Hondo Anvil Herald.