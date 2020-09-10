Time to gather Veteran’s pictures for Nov. 5 issue

The Anvil Herald will print a special section again this year honoring all military veterans as well as active duty military with ties to Medina County.

All photos published last year will be included again on these pages Nov. 5.

To have your veteran’s photo included, bring the photo (not a printed-out copy from a printer, please) to the Anvil Herald to be scanned and returned to you. Deadline to provide photos is Oct. 2.

Provide the vet’s name, rank, service years and a daytime phone number where you can be reached.

For more information, call Diane, 830-426-3346.