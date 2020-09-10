Longtime game warden retires

After 36 years in law enforcement – including the last 30 as a game warden – D’Hanis native Henry Lutz retired from Texas Parks & Wildlife last week.





State of Texas game warden Henry Lutz, stationed in Uvalde County since 2008, has retired from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Lutz, whose last day on the job was Aug. 31, was a Texas Game Warden for 30 years. He spent the last 12 years assigned to Uvalde County.

A D’Hanis native, Lutz started his 36-year law enforcement career in 1984 at the age of 20, as a Deputy Sheriff in Medina County.

“The county did not furnish weapons to the deputies at that time so I had to have another deputy purchase my duty weapon for me because I was not 21,” recalled Lutz. “I was hired, given a badge and told to go to work.”

At that time, an officer had one year, after being hired, to successfully complete a basic law enforcement class. Now it is required that an officer be 21 years old and have successfully completed a basic training class before being hired. After serving the citizens of Medina County for a little over six years, Lutz was hired by TPWD as a State Game Warden.

After completing the six month training academy in Austin, Lutz was assigned to Port Isabel in Cameron County. While there, he worked the bays, beach, Gulf of Mexico, Rio Grande River, and Cameron and Hidalgo Counties for about four years before transferring to Brackettville in Kinney County. Lutz was stationed in Kinney County for 14 years, then moved to Uvalde County in 2008 to be closer to his relatives in D’Hanis.

Lutz involved himself in each of the communities he has served. He has been a school board member, 4-H leader, Boy Scout leader and County Livestock Show Board member. He has also been active in his church with youth groups, men’s and youth retreats and school parent organizations, among many other groups and committees.

Lutz said he has always tried to treat everyone fairly, honestly and with respect, regardless of the circumstances.

“I decided to go into law enforcement to help people as much as I could, serving the communities and the people in those communities that I have had the privilege to be a part of,” he said. “I believe that I have accomplished that goal.”

Some of the highlights of his career include: as a deputy, having someone sit in the front seat of the patrol car and confess to a murder he had just committed and had not yet been reported; and, as a game warden, working with another warden to apprehend four individuals who had illegally killed over 50 whitetail deer along with some exotics and other animals, either from the road, at night, or out of season, covering over a month and a half period of time.

Lutz said he isn’t worried about being bored after retirement because he still has plenty to do at home.

“If it’s at all like I’ve been told, I will be busier after I retire than while I worked full time,” he jested.

The former game warden said he appreciates the support of the communities and the people he has had the opportunity to meet along the way.

“It was an honor to work with the many law enforcement agencies and their officers for the past 36 years,” he noted.

Lutz said he also greatly appreciates the support of his family (wife Cathy, son Dylan and daughter Allyson) who have put up with the long hours; the middle of the night call outs; working nights, weekends and holidays; being gone from home sometimes for over a week working border security operations or natural disaster responses; and being on the phone, sometimes constantly, answering questions, coordinating with other wardens, or taking information on a call.

“I could not have performed this job without their constant support,” he added. “I won’t miss the long hours, working nights and weekends, and being gone. I will miss the people, those whom I worked with regularly and the friends I’ve made along the way.”

t