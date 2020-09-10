County COVID-19 case count continues to decline; 2 additional deaths reported

Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, was the first to address media on the county’s weekly Zoom call held Tuesday, due to the Monday Labor Day holiday. She was joined by County Judge Chris Schuchart and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz.

In reporting the current data, Mechler noted that the number of cases here continues to decline, which of course is good news. What affect Labor Day activities will have on the containment of the novel coronavirus remains to be seen, as there is a significant lag between testing and the issuance of results of that testing, sometimes a week or more.

Cases topped the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, as Mechler noted the case count stood at 1020. On Wednesday, that number had crept up to 1,027.

Two deaths have been attributed to the virus since last week’s issue of the Anvil Herald: a man in his 70s and another in his 80s. Both had been in long-term care.

Total active cases are now 36, which includes 20 pending cases; 964 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 255 probable cases and 27 deaths are attributed to the virus. 95 people have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the Hondo Zip code continues to log the most residents contracting the virus, with 273 recovered and 10 active. The Devine Zip code has 219 recovered cases and two active cases, while Castroville’s Zip code has 202 recovered and 28 active cases.

Mechler said there have been few issues with school districts in handling contact tracing of cases. She declined to release numbers, rather she said that when a district is notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 involving either a student or staff member, the district notifies parents / guardians of students within their designated method of communication. “There’s no big issues right now,” Mechler added. “Last week went well, but I have not heard from (the school districts) today.”

Medina Valley Independent School District does have a few cases of COVID-19 within the student body. (See “Hearings held on tax rate, curfew,” 1B.)

According to the “Cases by Test Date” chart provided by the county, on Sept. 6 the lowest number of new cases since June 16 was posted. The trend in cases by age group continues to show that while the 50- to 59-year-olds is still the largest group, the 19- to 29-year-olds is nearly as high now as the older group.

Judge Schuchart said he was recently contacted by a couple of groups or individuals seeking permission (as required by Gov. Greg Abbott’s Order) to hold an event with more than 10 people later in September or as far off as October or November. “I just tell them, ‘You don’t want me to make a decision right now. I would wait closer to it, because things are changing.’ Let’s just hope they keep changing for the better.

“But, if they make me make a decision now, I’m going to have to say ‘No,’ if it’s a large group.... (We just) hope and pray for the best,” he added.

Although he assumes there were people gathering in larger than recommended groups, since some people are going to do what they want to do, he had not been notified of any in the county.

The recommendation to wear masks, wash / disinfect hands and practice social distancing remains the best way to curb the surge in coronavirus cases.

