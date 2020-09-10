Council votes to investigate complaint against Hondo CM

Hondo City Council on Tuesday held a special called meeting to discuss City Manager Kim Davis’ conduct with past and present employees, citizens and council members.

The special meeting was requested by Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela, Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres and Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long.

Slated for executive session was an agenda item on attorney client consultation to discuss the parameters and process of an investigation by the city council of Davis and an agenda item to discuss her employment contract.

Several current and former city employees spoke in praise of Davis and defended her performance during citizen comments, with only one former city employee dissenting from that opinion.

Mayor Jim Danner read the agenda item and asked for comments in open session.

“Mayor, I filed a formal complaint against the city manager for the purposes of moving forward with the investigation, if council chooses to,” said Councilman Vela. “What do we need to do moving forward?” he asked City Attorney Jesse Lopez.

“At this time, you can discuss the initial comments you have regarding the allegations relating to your particular complaint,” said Lopez. “Should the council wish to pursue an investigation they would have two basic means of doing it. Either council can conduct it themselves or they can hire a third party to do it.

“If you would like to discuss the facts and circumstances related to your complaint, you can do that at this time,” added the City Attorney. “You can discuss it in closed session. Kim would be allowed to attend. If her attorney wanted to participate, Kim would have the option of asking that discussion be made in public session.”

“Performance-wise, for me, it’s streets,” said Vela of his primary complaint against Davis. “Council member Long requested some information that was supplied to us regarding the $1.9 or almost $2 million that we have spent dating back to 2016 and 2017. In FY 2016-17, we did a lot of curbing and drainage improvements. But, in fiscal year 2018-19 and 2019-20, we haven’t done anything.

“We spent $20,092.18 on materials in 2018-19,” he said. “In 2019-20 we spent $13,690 thus far. That brings the total to $31,782. Out of almost $2 million, we spent almost half a million on equipment. Everything else is engineers.

“The city invested a lot of money in this equipment,” added Vela. “I feel we still haven’t received a great plan to move forward, especially in the short-term with the $1 million we have sitting in the account to do streets.”

Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly reminded Vela that it was council who makes the decision on streets. The city manager, who presented council with street repair and five-year spending plans that they then rejected, followed the will of council.

“May I point out, for the purposes of the $1.4 million that we currently have, council decided not to follow the recommendation of the city manager and staff, but to go forward with two streets and potholes across the town,” said McAnelly. “That has to be weighed against what Mr. Vela is saying. Many people who live in the city and have seen projects completed over three years would wonder about the comment that nothing has been done.

“Has enough been done?” he asked. “Is it ever done? No. We had a long and thorough survey performed by experts in streets and the proposition was brought to us for which streets needed what and a five year plan was laid out. Council did not feel this was the time to pursue that. We instead made the decision to go forward with $1.4 million. I simply say that in terms of discussion regarding the complaint about streets.”

“Shall we move into executive session with attorney client privilege to discuss the city manager’s contract?” asked Councilwoman Long.

“If council wants to move to executive session, does that end discussion on this agenda item?” Danner asked the City Attorney.

“It would end the discussion on current item #4, with regard to the allegation relating to the complaint that Councilman Vela has filed,” said Lopez. “Items 5 and 6 action would come out of closed session.

“I would suggest that if you want to have a discussion on the merits or items relating to the complaint by Vela under item 4 you can do that now in open session,” said Lopez.

“What was discussed under item 4 regarding City Manager Davis’s conduct with employees, both past and present, citizens and council?” asked Place 5 Councilman John Villa.

“That was the item under which Councilman Vela presented his complaint,” said Lopez.

“Nothing was said,” noted Villa.

“I think he read his complaint and referred to part of it,” said City Attorney Lopez.

Vela said he decided to file his complaint against Davis after he received a call from a resident who posted a comment regarding streets on social media only to discover Davis had called his employer.

“This citizen has every right to post on social media,” said Vela. “He is a well respected gentleman in the community. After he posted the comment, his employer was contacted. He was told to remove it.

“The phone call to his employer was from the city manager,” added Vela.

“I did not ask that the post be removed,” said Davis.

Long offered a motion to move discussion into executive session.

“I’d rather have it in open session,” said Davis. “And yes, I did call his employer as a vent. And I did say that I understand as a citizen he had every right to do that. It was just more of me reaching out saying he also represented the Chamber of Commerce and it could cause public perception to be certain ways about the relationship between the city and the chamber.

“In no way did I ever ask for the post to be removed,” said Davis. “In fact, I specifically stated to his employer that I did not want him to have a discussion with his employee and have the post removed. And there was a subsequent email from the employee stating that he removed the post on his own free will and no one had directed him to do so.

“That was sent to all of council I believe, that he made that decision,” added Davis. “He and I had a phone conversation after that. I talked to him specifically and said I was happy to sit down and meet with him regarding streets and that I understood his frustration.”

“You should have called the person who posted on social media and not his employer,” noted Villa.

“She shouldn’t call anybody,” said Place 3 Councilman Torres. “You are 100% wrong, Kim. He has a right to complain. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

“I agree,” said Davis.

“All I have heard are two complaints so far,” said Danner.

“There is a complaint letter,” said McAnelly. “In it are eight allegations. Are they more properly discussed in excessive session?”

“It would be appropriate to do that in closed session,” said Lopez. “It is also an opportunity for council to ask each other with the regard to the allegations made. And it’s an opportunity for council to discuss the merits, whether they agree or disagree with whatever was asserted.”

“I believe that, because these allegations have been made, it is fair to those who are alleging and it is fair to the citizens of Hondo for them to be investigated and proven or disproven,” said McAnelly. “That means the allegations are going to have to be made public and people can weigh in. They can weigh-in here tonight, in the court of public opinion and probably on social media.”

“If we don’t have any more complaints, I’m moving on from this item,” said Danner, closing discussion on Davis’s conduct.

Upon returning to open session, McAnelly offered a motion to authorize an investigation of the complaint filed by council member Vela against the city manager and directed the city attorney to present two consultants to conduct the investigation. Councilman Vela seconded the motion which passed 5-0.

• Next regular meeting of the Hondo City Council will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. in city hall.

t