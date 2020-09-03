New COVID-19 cases are down,  just in time for flu season in TX



For the 26th straight week, the Anvil Herald has reported on the novel coronavirus – COVID-19, and for 25 of those weeks, it has been on page 1.

And, for the 23rd straight week, County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz and County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, offered their weekly media update on Monday.

Case count information released Tuesday noted 992 total reported cases, with 41 active cases (including nine pending / under investigation); 926 recovered; 25 deaths; 244 probable cases and 95 requiring hospitalization at some point in their battle with the virus.

Since last week’s issue was published, one resident of a long-term care facility was confirmed as dying from the virus – a man in his 70s.

The data shows that the virus is affecting fewer people, based on the number of confirmed cases as reported by test date. However, while the 50- to 59-year-olds still represent the segment of the county’s population which has the most confirmed cases, they are nearly eclipsed by the 19- to 29-year-olds, with only a few cases separating the two.

County officials want the public to know that now is not the time to let down our guard. As we go into the Labor Day weekend, people are going to be tempted to gather in groups larger than recommended. Residents are reminded that if they are planning to conduct a gathering of more than 10 people, they are required to clear that with Schuchart.

With in-class instruction beginning at Hondo Independent School District campuses for many students on Tuesday, or already underway, as in D’Hanis, Devine, Medina Valley and Sabinal ISDs as well as area private schools, the risk of COVID-19 infection remains. It is just as important to wear a mask, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, and practice social distancing now, as it was 26 weeks ago.

In addition, flu season generally hits our area near the end of September, so Mechler, Lutz and Schuchart advise all residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible, so that local health care providers are not inundated with flu cases on top of COVID-19. Lutz also remarked that as people with underlying conditions are more likely to have an adverse outcome with COVID-19, staying healthy during flu season is even more important.

Also, Lutz said, although children seem to not contract COVID-19 as readily as older people, we don’t know if children who are either ill with flu or recovering from it are more likely to become infected with the coronavirus due to their flu-induced suppressed immune system.

Mechler commented that most people’s health insurance covers receiving the flu shot with no out-of-pocket cost, and it is readily available at pharmacies. Those who do not have health insurance or have a type which does not cover the shot, can obtain it through the county’s health unit, once they receive their allotment, however the unit usually receives their supply much later than local retailers, and it is a limited quantity.

She recommends seeking the “high-dose” flu vaccine for those over 65 years of age, as it offers a greater boost to the immune system because it is a stronger version.

Also, a quadrivalent influenza (flu) vaccine is available. This one is designed to protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

“We want to hopefully have a light flu season,” Mechler continued, “cut down on COVID and flu happening simultaneously and overwhelming our health care system even more. Hopefully masks and our preventative actions are going to help, too.”

What is worrisome, Mechler said, is that about 40% of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, making it difficult to contain. As the symptoms of the novel corronavirus and the flu are similar, people will have to be tested to determine which they have. The time a patient should be secluded is different, depending on which they have contracted.

“With the flu, your doctor is going to say to stay home for a few days,” the nurse said, but with COVID-19, the quarantine period is 14 days.

Regarding cases in area nursing homes, Mechler said as of last week, there were eight active cases among residents and three among staff (those who reside in Medina County) at Medina Valley Health & Rehab.

Mechler said results from Community Care Center’s testing conducted 10 days ago are still not in. Lutz is following up on that state-funded testing. The county nurse did note that Community Care Center has acquired a rapid test machine, and as far as she knows, there are no residents or staff exhibiting symptoms of the virus, although one patient still remains in CCC’s designated COVID-19 wing.

“(CCC) just got a rapid-test machine, which is going to help them out significantly.They will be able to run their own tests and report them to us quickly,” Mechler said, “and get those people isolated. Also, Medina Valley Health & Rehab is purchasing a similar rapid (antigen) test.”

Closing the meeting, the judge reiterated reminding people to get their flu shots and make sure to complete their 2020 Census forms, which benefits the county in so many ways.