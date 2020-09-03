County business grant program rolls out today

Medina County Commissioners recently approved using $420,000 in CARES Act funds to assist businesses in the county. Stephanie Blanks, executive director for Go Medina County, heads the committee designated by commissioners court which includes Commissioners Tim Neuman (Precinct 1) and Jerry Beck (Pct. 4); Julie Schneider, county auditor’s staff member; and Jennifer Adlong, administrative assistant to Judge Chris Schuchart.

Blanks said the committee laid out the parameters for the program which begins today (Thursday). “If you are a business (located) in Medina County, you can apply,” she said in an interview conducted by Schuchart for Go Medina County’s Facebook page.

Non-profit organizations are not eligible for the grants at this time, she added as they already receive funding from the county.

The money will be allotted to county businesses determined eligible until it runs out, she added. The committee will meet weekly to review the applications submitted. “Once we approve (an application) it will go through commissioners court for them to ‘double-approve’ it.”

Schneider will notify applicants of their acceptance or denial after the application has gone through the process.

“There’s lots of ways to get the application,” Blanks said. Visit http://www.medinacountytexas.org/ or https://www.gomedinacounty.com/ to obtain an application for the county business grants. Email the completed application to purchasing@medinacountytexas.org or hand-carry / mail it to the county auditor’s office at 1616 Avenue M, Suite 100, Hondo.

Deadline for applications is October 1, 2020. “We’ll see where we are at that point,” added Blanks. If funds remain at that point, they will open the program again.

The applications will be considered as they are tendered, and applicants can expect to hear back from the committee within five to seven business days.

Funds will be disbursed as soon as commissioners approve the application.

Blanks praised the committee members, noting that each brings really good, individual insight to the table.

Schuchart also lauded the four commissioners for their unhesitating support to businesses in the county.