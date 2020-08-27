Some good news (finally) related to pandemic here



Medina County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz provided the county’s media update Monday, as County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, and County Judge Chris Schuchart were unavailable for the meeting.

Lutz focused primarily on donations the county was making to schools within Medina County, saying that ordering the various items the entities had requested dominated the time of a county staffer for much of the past week. (See box.)

In last week’s update, County Judge Chris Schuchart announced that after contacting all of the schools in Medina County to compile their “wish lists” for items the county could provide for them, paid for by CARES Act funding, the order was placed. The box which follows this story lists an itemization of what was granted to the schools according to their requests (print edition only).

All schools in the county were contacted, public and private, although not all accepted the offer, noted Schuchart. The funds were distributed according to school population figures. MVISD and Lytle ISD, which have students who reside outside of Medina County, received funding based only on the students who reside in the county.

Numbers released by the county on Wednesday reflect the following data: 944 COVID-19 cases in Medina County, with 62 considered to be active (including pending); recovered cases 858; probable cases 229; and 83 people required hospitalization at some point in their battle with COVID-19.

Two more county residents lost their battles with the virus, a male in his 70s and a female in her 90s. Both had underlying health conditions and were residing in a long-term care facility when they contracted COVID-19. Total deaths now stand at 24.

Lutz said he believes numbers are on the decline here for the virus, especially with regards to the number of county residents hospitalized to battle it. “They’ve dramatically dropped,” he said, although many of those have been in the hospital a long time, as they just can’t quite get over it.

Although the chart posted by the county (Monday) which illustrate COVID-19 case numbers – dated according to when patients tested – reveals that after a high spike around July 4 and again to a lesser extent about Aug. 10-11, new cases were declining here. However, new information provided Aug. 26 notes that cases in the county also spiked again, with tests performed Aug. 18-19.

He also remarked that 61 people were tested at a city-organized testing event with a private company. Unlike what other sites were doing, this event tested for antibodies, which actually looks for a number of different coronaviruses, not just COVID-19, so a positive test result didn’t necessarily mean the patient was positive for COVID-19.

Contacted later, Mechler said after receiving multiple calls from people who took the opportunity to test in Natalia, she reached out to clarify exactly what type of testing was conducted and what they directed those with positive results to do. She was told they performed both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as well as antibody testing, and was assured the results would be provided to her.