Gonzales prevails to win party’s nomination

Republican Congressional candidate Raul Reyes ran a strong campaign for Texas’ District 23, but on Election Day, July 14, came up short by seven votes to Tony Gonzales’ tally, then requested a recount. Late last week, Reyes conceded the victory to his opponent, when he failed to amass the needed additional votes through the recount, and Gonzales’ lead remained insurmountable.

“Congratulations to Tony Gonzales on becoming the Republican nominee,” announced National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer. “ Tony has spent his life serving our nation, and I look forward to welcoming him to Congress to continue his fight.

“Unlike Gina Jones (the Democrats’ nominee), Tony Gonzales has deep roots in the 23rd District, where he grew up and where he’s raising his family. Tony is a perfect fit for this district and I look forward to helping to tell his inspiring story,” Emmer added.