Declaration extended to Sept. 30 by council; utility relief for Hondo residents ends Oct. 1

Hondo City Council on Monday approved a 12th local health disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the current restrictions requiring facial masks be worn in public and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people until Sept. 30.

Council was also updated on the city’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts and set Oct. 1 as the termination date for the City of Hondo’s COVID-19 utility relief program.

“We had several applications which have requested gatherings of 10 or more,” City Manager Kim Davis told council of the city’s COVID-19 mitigation responses. “One was from Hondo ISD regarding the high school football program. One was from the Medina County Fair’s prospect show. These are all things we’ve taken seriously. When the application comes in, they have to have a detailed safety plan and they are advised that, during the event, if they don’t adhere to the requirements of safety plan, they are subject to being shut down.

“The Mayor, the Chief of Police (and I) review those applications and make any recommendations that we might have,” added Davis. “It could be as simple as only having one person handling the cash or having additional hand sanitizing stations.”

Recently promoted Chief Financial Officer Dee Willman reviewed the cost number of the city’s now six month old utility relief program intended primarily for those impacted by COVID-19.

“The penalty amount, that we have not applied to the accounts, is $96,284.84,” she said. “The discount balance is $402,599.75. The administrative fees are $26,715 and the reconnect fees are $38,680.

“If we total only the averages, the total impact of lost revenue is $252,001.32,” added Willman. “If we use the actual amounts that would have been charged, the financial impact is $564,279.59.”

“What is a rough number of the cumulative unpaid amount?” asked Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“The unpaid balance of the accounts on this list is $121,083.23,” said Willman of the uncollected debt from March thru August. “A lot of it has been collected. Some are paying. That leaves 60 customers who just have August balances. So, it’s getting better but a $121,000 is still a whole lot to be out.”

“So it’s (penalties, administrative and reconnect fees), we’ve actually lost in dollars,” said Mayor Jim Danner of the actual financial loss of $161.679.84.

“Yes, sir,” said Willman.

“That brings us to the question like we had last meeting, when do we discontinue this?” asked Danner.

“You said it is improving?” asked Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long.

“Yes,” said Willman. “More and more people are going back to work or getting some help or coming in and getting information on the Community Council of South Texas.

“We are recommending Oct. 1,” said Willman of an end date.

“Of the 60 customers, how many are on a payment plan right now?” asked Long of August’s delinquent customers.

“We are not offering a payment plan for those customers yet,” she said. “We are telling them we are not adding any fees and to come in and pay as much as they can. Until we have a balance, we can’t really offer them a payment plan.”

“If we discontinue on Oct. 1, when would you send this to customers?” asked Danner.

“Tomorrow,” said Willman. “We already sent a notice telling them we suspect it will be ending soon.”

“We would hope then that a bunch of these people would be coming in and setting up payment plans between now and Oct. 1,” said Danner.

“If we end this Oct. 1, as recommended, what are we going to do with the individuals who don’t come through at all?” asked Place 3 Councilman Eric Torres. “It is going to happen. We are going to have a handful of people who are going to do zero. There are some folks who are going to continue to need help.”

“I’ll look at each case on an individual basis,” said Davis. “At some point, those who don’t come in will probably first be disconnected, so they at least need to make contact with us. Otherwise, it could go on indefinitely.

“Once they are disconnected, they will have to come in,” added Davis. “We will sit down with them and determine if they have COVID related issues or whatever. Then, we will work with them to (set up a) payment plan.”

Delinquent utility customers who visit city hall about their bills will also be put in contact with the Community Council of South Texas, the Ministerial Alliance or Alamo Area Council of Governments for rent and utility assistance, according to Davis.

“We would be working with those individuals one by one to work with them to put them on some type of plan,” said Davis. “We will continue to bring assistance to people who are still impacted on a day-to-day basis.”

“I think that we have given people ample time to come and talk to staff so they can have their balances and payment plan figured out,” said Villa. “I think it is time.”

Place 1 Councilman McAnelly offered the motion to end the utility relief program as of Oct. 1. Place 2 Councilman Bobby Vela seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

Next was the agenda item on “the 12th Mayoral declaration of a local state of disaster due to a public health emergency.”

“I asked City Attorney Frank Garza to take a look at our last declaration, the 11th, and see if there were any changes that needed to be made other than the extension of the date,” said Danner. “Mr. Garza said he thought that was all. So, he developed a new declaration which will expire on Sept. 30.

“There are no other changes from the last one you passed,” said Danner of the previous 11th Declaration following Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-29 executive order.