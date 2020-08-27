42% of Hondo ISD students to start out learning remotely

As the first day of classes approaches in the Hondo Independent School District, Dr. A’Lann Truelock reports that 58% of the students in the district will be attending classes in person.

The HISD has a total of 1,887 students enrolled, heading toward the opening date of Tuesday, Sept. 8. For the first six weeks, 800 will opt to take classes remotely. That amounts to 42%.

Broken down by campus, numbers include:

Meyer Elementary School (PreK-2):

484 students, 190 remote (39%), 294 in person (61%).

Woolls Intermediate School (3-5):

371 students, 181 remote (49%), 190 in person (51%).

McDowell Middle School (6-8):

433 students, 199 remote (46%), 234 in person (54%).

Hondo High School (9-12):

599 students, 230 remote (38%), 369 in person (62%).

Hondo ISD totals (all grades):

1,887 students, 800 remote (42%), 1,087 in person (58%).

“These numbers are good for the first six weeks only,” said Dr. Truelock. “Parents may seek to change their students’ instructional method for the second six weeks during the fourth week of the first six weeks.

“Specific dates for change during that fourth week (which will be roughly around the end of September or beginning of October) will be determined after the start of school.”