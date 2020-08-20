Turning dirt...

Medina County officials and project coordinators dig in Aug. 18 at the official groundbreaking ceremony for expansion and renovation of the Medina County Jail. Sheriff Randy Brown (center right) is joined by (from left) MCSO Chief Deputy Chris Champion; County Commissioners David Lynch (Precinct 3), Jerry Beck (Pct. 4) and Tim Neuman (Pct. 1); Gary McClure, consultant; 38th Judicial District Attorney Mark Haby; Mace Martinez, jail administrator; Norman Barrera, RVK Architects; Perry Rabke and Wayne Gondeck, DRG Architects; and County Judge Chris Schuchart. Construction is expected to take roughly 18 months. During Phase 1, the jail addition will be completed, followed by renovations to the existing building in Phase 2. Sheriff Brown (left) offers remarks prior to the groundbreaking.