Sabinal Sports

Yellowjackets scrimmage at Rocksprings

Sabinal football will begin its 2020 campaign Friday evening, Aug. 21, with a scrimmage at Rocksprings.

The three-team event will include the Yellowjackets, Angoras and the Ozona Lions, and will begin at 6 p.m.

Next Friday, Aug. 28, the Jackets, under first-year Head Coach Jeff Kowalski, are scheduled to visit Dilley in a 7:30 contest. Sabinal’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, against Harper.

Lady Jackets sweep Medina

Medina -- Sabinal picked up a sweep Friday, Aug. 14, with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 win over Medina in non-district volleyball action.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the Lady Jackets (2-1) will be at home again. They’ll play host to district foe La Pryor in a non-district match. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Sabinal travels to Dilley. Both varsity matches are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.