On board at HISD...

As with many time-honored events lately, Hondo Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual New Teacher Luncheon held Aug. 14 in the high school cafetorium was adapted to comply with COVID-19 protocols. Each new staffer received a bag filled with supplies and goodies bearing HACC’s “Home Sweet Hondo” logo and a folding chair adorned with the district’s traditional Hondo Owl logo. Honorees are (front row, from left) Jessica Clark, Woolls Intermediate counselor; Amy Iacono, 1st grade; Andrea Johnson, STEAM / GT; Chelsea Lara, McDowell PE / coach; Tia Gofourth, 4th grade; Dustin Templin, HHS PE / coach; Michelle Tatsch, HS family and consumer science, (middle, from left) Ashley Grissom, 1st; Ashley Etheridge, 1st; Nestor Lopez, HS physics; Kendra Spangler, Meyer Special Ed; Patricia Barrientes, McDowell science; Ryan Melancon, HS math / coach; Kathryn Melancon, McDowell ELAR; Katy McCullough, Woolls PE / coach, (back, from left) are Kyle Roberts, HS Special Ed; Jennifer Roberts, Meyer Special Ed; Jourdan Chandler, McDowell social studies; Matthew Shepperd, HS teacher / coach; Garret Gaskamp, HS social studies / coach, (not pictured) Christy Cary, HS curriculum specialist; and Joe Dale Cary, AD / head football coach.