Karnes City visits Friday in season’s lone scrimmage

Hondo football will take to the field Friday evening, Aug. 21 – against somebody in a different uniform – for the team’s first and only scrimmage of the 2020 season.

Karnes City will visit Barry Field for action beginning at 5:30 p.m. The freshman and JV squads will combine into one unit Friday to take on the Badgers’ JV. The varsity will follow at 7 p.m.

The season begins next weekend, when the Owls take on the Pleasanton Eagles. the freshman and JV teams will combine for one game Thursday, Aug. 27, at Barry Field, beginning at 6 p.m., with the varsity contest in Pleasanton, Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30.

In Friday’s scrimmage, where KC does not have enough personnel for two sub-varsity squads, the combined squads will have six nine-minute segments. Each team will be on offense three times for nine minutes each, with a short break in between each segment.

At the conclusion of the hour, the varsity squads will begin warmups, and will begin play at 7:00.

In between the scrimmages, because of seating limitations and six-foot distancing, the sub-varsity fans will depart the stadium, and the varsity fans will enter.

The varsity matchup will run as a controlled scrimmage: ten plays with the first teams, then eight plays with the second teams. After a repeat of that rotation, the teams will play two (possibly three) quarters with game clock.

Karnes City, which is Class 3A, Div. 1, was 5-5 a year ago.

Coach Joe Dale Cary said that the team’s daily precautions have continued to pay off, but he feels that the next two weeks will be crucial, not just for Hondo, but for teams across the state.

“Schools at 4A and below have been practicing since the first week of August, for the most part,” he said. “So if we’re going to see cases of the virus begin to occur in numbers around the state, it would probably happen during the weeks starting Aug. 24 and Aug. 31.

“We’ll see the results of this month of practice, good, bad or indifferent. That will give the UIL a good indication regarding the start of 5A and 6A practices (which are set to begin on Sept. 8). Most ADs feel that if we get the football season started, we’ll finish it.”

One temporary casualty of the COVID outbreak was the Owls’ first regular season opponent, Pleasanton.

The Eagles had a case confirmed last week, and will have their football practices on hold until being allowed to resume on Monday, Aug. 24.

After discussions with the Pleasanton staff, the season openers on Aug. 27 and 28 will go on as scheduled.

