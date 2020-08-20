GoyaGives replenishes county’s food pantry shelves

Dr. John Fink assists the Goya driver in lining up the truck which offloaded four pallets of nutritious food donated through #GoyaGives. Goya company officials (pair above, at left) and the driver (third from right) present more than 10,900 lbs. of food which will go a long way in assisting area families. Fink (below, far back) and Frances Lopez (in red shirt) accepted on behalf of the Pantry, along with City staff, (from left) Director of Economic Development Genevieve Flores; Jamie Kindred, community programs / projects coordinator; City Manager Kim Davis; Police Chief Brian Valenzuela and airport manager, Ryan Elder.

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to distribute much-needed nourishing food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Medina County Food Pantry in Hondo.

Their donation is part of Goya’s national campaign, Working for Our Country #GoyaGives, that includes a donation of two million pounds of food to communities throughout the U.S., a commitment made in tribute to the dedication and hard work of 4,000 Goya employees.

“(Monday’s) donation, one of many, brings people together to help others who are in critical need during a time of uncertainty and hardship. We are so grateful to work with community leaders, food banks and organizations who also care about helping to make a difference and provide families with healthy food,” said Bob Unanue, president of Goya Foods.

“Food donations, like today’s generous contribution from Goya, are needed now more than ever as we have seen an increase in food insecurity due to the pandemic. We are truly grateful for this generous donation,” said Kim Davis, Hondo City Manager.

Goya Gives global program is committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. Each year, Goya supports nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships and events. In times of desperate need, the company has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide.

At the start of the pandemic, the company donated an additional half-million pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks to health care providers.

Goya donated over a million pounds of food to people in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria; as well as to the starving people of Venezuela, during governmental unrest; the people of Haiti after the earthquake; and at home during Superstorm Sandy and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company’s DNA. Visit www.goya.com.