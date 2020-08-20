Down 2 sets in opener, Owls beat Devine in 5

Devine -- Five months and two days had passed since the last time a Hondo Owl athletic team had taken the stage.

The tenacity shown by the Hondo volleyball team on Saturday, Aug. 15, made it almost worth the wait.

With everyone in the Devine Student Activity Center wearing a mask – including players – the Owls came back from a two-set deficit to record a five-set win over the Arabians in Hondo’s 2020 season opener.

The hard-earned victory went to the Owls, 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-8.

The day was scheduled to be a tri-match also involving Poth, but the Pirettes had to pull out of the event because of precautionary COVID concerns.

This week, the Owls (2-0) will travel to Boerne to face the Lady Hounds on Friday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. They’ll host Ingram on Saturday, Aug. 22, in a noon match, then travel to Pleasanton for a 6:15 contest on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The opening set was close from start to finish. Neither team managed a lead of more than two points, until Devine finally began to pull away in the late stages.

In the second set, the Arabians pulled ahead 9-3, before Hondo came back to tie it, taking its first lead at 13-12. The Owls were up 20-17, and held a 22-20 lead before Devine put together a five-point run to take the set and build a 2-0 lead.

Hondo led for almost all of the third set, as Devine had a one-point lead on only three occasions, with the last coming at 12-11. A kill from Erin Magers and a block from Jaclyn Leyva helped the Owls to a 17-13 lead. Then with the score at 21-20, a pivotal kill from Anna Schultz put Hondo back up by two points. A back-row kill from libero Cassidy Reus made the score 24-22, and the Owls got the win.

In the fourth set, the score was tied nine times by the time it got to 16-16, but Devine started to pull ahead, taking a 23-19 lead. Hondo got the serve back on a Devine hitting error and proceeded to tie it at 23. Two straight kills by Schultz put Hondo up 25-24, and another by Magers took it to 26-25, before the Owls got the game-winning point.

Hondo never trailed, and was dominant in the fifth set, scoring the first three points and led 11-3 before Devine used its final timeout. The Arabians scored three straight, but Hondo got the serve back and the teams traded points to the end.

Hondo edges Bandera, also in 5 sets

By Jeff Berger

Anvil Herald Publisher

Four times in 2019, the Hondo varsity volleyball team came from behind to win a five-set match.

The Owls have already done it twice in 2020, having played just two matches thus far. Hondo came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Bandera Tuesday, Aug. 18, night in Hondo’s home opener.

Hondo beat the Lady Bulldogs, 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12 to climb to 2-0 on the year. It was the Owls’ first volleyball win over Bandera since 2017.

The Owls led early in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs finished on a 14-5 run to take the opener.

Hondo again took control in the second set, leading by as much as 22-15. Again, Bandera found its groove, even getting all the way to set point at 24-23. But the Owls got kills from Anna Schultz and Jaclyn Leyva to retake the lead. Bandera tied it at 25, but Jessica Gruber killed it to give the Owls their second set point, and the Lady Bulldogs hit the final ball into the net.

Bandera never trailed in set 3, leading by as much as 22-13. A five-point service run by Cassidy Reus, which included two Gruber kills, brought Hondo within 22-19, but the Owls couldn’t get any closer than two, and Bandera won the set 25-22.

Hondo, in turn, never trailed in set 4. The Owls took a 4-0 lead on two aces from Emma Neuman and two kills from Schultz. The lead was 11-4 on a tip from Lindy Berger and an ace from Raegyn Villa. A kill from Schultz, followed by a block and a kill from Berger, gave the Owls a 21-13 lead. Bandera chipped away, but the Owls held on for a 25-21 win.

Hondo got the fast start in the 15-point finale, leading 4-1, but after Bandera had battled back, the game was tied at 4, 5 and 6. The Lady Bulldogs, capitalizing on four straight Hondo errors, took a 9-6 lead. The Owls then took advantage of several Bandera errors to tie it at 10. Morgan Weynand then stepped in with a huge momentum-shifting block to give Hondo an 11-10 lead. With the Owls leading 13-12, Schultz finished off a long rally with a tip that Bandera could never get under control and finally hit into the net. Bandera then misplayed Neuman’s final serve and the ball never made it back over, ended the set at 15-12.

