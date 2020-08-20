D'Hanis Sports

Practice opens this Monday for Cowboys

Summer workouts for the D’Hanis Cowboys have been going on in fairly steady fashion since June, but the team hasn’t officially begun its fall football practices yet.

That changes this Monday, Aug. 24, when the Cowboys officially begin football practice in this unusual 2020 season.

With only six games on the schedule, the Cowboys will begin working toward their season opener – and only non-district game – when they host Brackett on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Head coach Troy Langfeld, entering his 15th year at the helm, expects 25 players out to begin practice.

4A Pleasanton deals Cowgirls first loss

D’Hanis earned its second sweep to open the volleyball season, with a three-set win over McMullen County Friday evening, Aug. 14, in the Roy Kile Gym.

The Cowgirls picked up the win 25-17, 25-22, 25-18.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Cowgirls put up a good fight against 4A Pleasanton, but the Lady Eagles came away with the win in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15.

A scheduled match for last Saturday at home against Poteet was cancelled because of COVID precautions at the Atascosa County school. Those issues have reportedly been resolved, and the Aggies’ athletic programs were back at practice on Monday.

The Cowgirls (2-1) will remain at home this week as well. Center Point will be in town on Friday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m., then they host Jourdanton at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. Lytle will visit on Tuesday, Aug. 25 for a 6 p.m. match.