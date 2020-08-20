Birthday boat bash brings 700+ to Medina Lake in patriotic floatilla honoring President Trump

COURTESY PHOTOS



This boat was decked out in support of President Trump, one of the many that joined a birthday parade at Medina Lake.

Over 230 boats joined in a birthday parade at Medina Lake on Saturday which honored President Trump.

The Medina Lake community reprised its successful July 4th boat parade last weekend, this time expressing a deeply patriotic message as seen at other lakes across the country.

Travis Reich was asked what he wanted to do on his birthday by fellow boat owners Jean Marie and Lorielle Schmidt Kiolbassa. “I wanted to have a Trump parade,” he said. He and his friends started a Facebook page posting, “Let’s fill up Medina Lake with support for our great president,” and the Trump 2020 Medina Lake Boat Parade was created.

Word of mouth quickly sent ripples to neighbors and the larger community to join them on the water August 15. The Texas hill country lake would fill with over 230 boats that rallied to the call.

At noon, the parade boats gathered at Medina Dam. Reich instructed the participants to tune their radios to 96.6 MHz and listen to a patriotic speech by Gina Castaneda. All stood in their boats with hands over their hearts as Faithann Gustamante sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Mike Crandall, who owns and operates Wally’s Watersports on the lake said, “It was the most amazing thing I’ve seen happen out here in my 31 years at that lake.” Crandall and Reich met at Sea World, when both were part of the water ski show years ago. “Travis asked me if I could put together a flyover,” Crandall explained.

Unknown to the organizers, Crandall contacted his pilot buddies for aerial support. He drew on Darren Bond, wing leader of the Commemorative Air Force’s Tex Hill Wing (formerly based at South Texas Regional Airport) now stationed at Stinson Field. Bond arranged for two Stearman Model 75 biplanes from Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation to be flown. Bond and wingman Robbie Bados led the flyover, making their pass in the two vintage planes as the national anthem reached its crescendo.

Following them were EAA Chapter 1608 President John Aiken in his Stinson 108 and wingman Chris Watson, flying the CAF-owned yellow T6-Texan. Finishing the flyover was Brad Lauderdale of Liberty Flying Service and his wing man, ‘T-Bear’ Charlie Guarino, both in AT-502 aircraft. As the final pair came over the dam, they turned on the smoke and flew over the assembled watercraft to the final notes of the anthem, which ended with cheering and boat horns blowing. The timing was perfect.

Posting photos on Facebook, Barbie Puckett Todd noted, “What an incredible event. The flyovers gave me goosebumps and the show of support for our president was amazing.”

The flotilla followed Reich in the “Black Pearl” party barge along the shoreline of the lake, with participants cheering and waving to those in their houses and on shore. The fleet grew in numbers and skirted the entire shoreline, coming to a stop at the famous cliffs.

According to Reich, more than 700 people participated in the boat parade, a peaceful show of support from a patriotic community to honor the president of the United States.

“It was wonderful. Amazing,” said Jean Marie Konieczny.

