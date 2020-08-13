Subdivision replat approved

Castroville City Council on Tuesday approved a request for a final vacate and replat of Country Village Estates, Phase 1, located at 123 Country Lane. Council approved the final vacate and replat after developer Jack Uptmore followed through with confirming adequate sewer capacity and created a second entrance to the 54 single family residential lot subdivision, as recommended by residents and City Council.

“They took your advice into consideration and did include a secondary access on the northwest part of the property,” said Community Development Coordinator Breana Soto, who noted sewer capacity was also determined to be adequate.

“This will not create more drainage issues but it will not alleviate the drainage issues that are already there,” added Soto. “Planning and Zoning has already seen this and recommended approval.”

“Thank you for giving another entrance/exit for that area,” said District 1 Councilwoman Sheena Martinez to Uptmore. “It just makes sense for residents and emergency first responders.”

“You have been very patient and I appreciate your listening to what the neighbors were saying and the concerns we had,” Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Councilman Darrin Schroeder added.

Uptmore addressed council after the final replat was unanimously approved.

“I just want to say thank y’all for helping me get this through,” said the developer. “It’s been two years and eight months. I look forward to carrying on my great, great grandfather’s success at bringing in people from other places to make this city better, greater and bring in more tax dollars to help you fix old infrastructure. That will help grow Castroville in the right way.”

“I think it is going to be good for everybody,” added Uptmore. “We are going to do our best.”

In Other Business

• At the request of resident Kathryn Holloway, council adopted an ordinance amending the current noise ordinance and establishing penalties not to exceed $500 per offense. The new, more enforceable noise ordinance, based on the City of Garden Ridge’s noise ordinance, allows police officers to cite residents who are generating sounds detectable at a distance of 50 feet from the source of the sound. The ordinance also allows for police to cite residents making loud noises if there are two noise complaint calls on the same day.

• Council approved a variance request for a proposed sign at 408 Highway 90 West. P&Z already recommended approval of the tall, narrow sign for the location. The variance allows the property owners to erect a sign with a total 90 square-feet instead of the usual maximum of 64 sq.-ft.

“This will be located at the Castroville Market Place, where the Dollar Tree is,” said Community Development Coordinator Soto.

• In tourism related business, Council approved having the Castroville Colonies Heritage Association enter into a contract with C.R. Stone Construction to construct a bathroom building, with two bathrooms, at the Castro Colonies Living History Museum. The city will waive the requirement for a performance bond, building permit fees and allow the Public Works Department to assist with construction. The cost of contract is estimated at $72,000.

• At the request of Welcome Sign Committee member Arnie Dollase, council also approved the design and construction of a new welcome sign for the west side of Castroville. Cost of the sign is not to exceed $20,000.

• The next regular meeting of the Castroville City Council will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. in city hall.

