Staff impressed with early-season workouts

PHOTO / JEFF BERGER

Senior running back Trey Dickens finds a gap to slip through during the Owls’ Monday workout.

Hondo football has entered its second week of practice in good shape.

“Right now, we’re healthy,” said Owl coach Joe Dale Cary. “We’ve been steady on numbers and we’ve added a couple of freshmen.”

He added that he and the staff have been very pleased with what they’ve seen thus far.

“We’ve been super impressed with their football IQ. At our intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, we were using signals to send in plays, and the players didn’t mess up once. This was the first time we’ve done that.”

Normally, after the eighth day of practice, the football team is beginning to look forward to its first scrimmage, which would take place at the end of the current week. But with new COVID regulations in place for the 2020 season, the first scrimmage was deleted from each team’s schedule. This year, only one scrimmage is permitted, and for the Owls, that will be a home matchup against Karnes City on Friday, Aug. 21.

The 3A Badgers have only one sub-varsity squad, so Hondo will combine its freshman and JV teams to face Karnes City. That will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity scrimmage at 7:00.

Because of attendance limitations, only sub-varsity parents will be permitted for the first scrimmage, which will last about an hour. After the JV and freshmen are done, sub-varsity parents will file out of the stands, and varsity parents will be allowed to enter at about 6:45.