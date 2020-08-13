School re-opening, parent/teacher concerns topics for MVISD board of trustees

The July 29 called meeting of Medina Valley Independent School District Board of Trustees heard public comment from Ms. Griffin, parent of first and second grade children and an active member of the Parent Teacher Organization. After listening to the last board meeting, she felt concerned that quality, timely communication between the board and parents was lacking.

Griffin said that parents get reminder (text) messages for registering students, or about school supplies. She suggested, “I encourage the board to be more proactive about getting messages out to parents about these board meetings. Especially since they are virtual and parents have a better ability to be at the (virtual) meetings. The goal should be to have as many parents there as possible. I feel like those type of notices (text messages) should go out when there are board meetings, because the things that you are discussing affects our kids.”

She also expressed concern over return to school planning as it related to COVID -19 guidelines. Her children are younger and may not abide by or understand social distancing rules. “When we tell our children they are going back to school, they are thinking about the way school was, not the way things are going to be. It may not be safe for younger children. They may not necessarily know how to not to be hugging their classmate or being close,” she remarked.

Clearer communication to parents on the details of in-school cleanliness (hand-washing, sanitizing, social time, etc.) was a concern she raised. “The goal needs to be not on how to get our kids back into school, but how to make sure that distance learning is the best it can be using innovation and technology.

“The focus needs to be on how we can make our distance learning program in MVISD so good that other districts are mirroring their distance learning off of ours,” she continued. “Because whether you’re a parent who has chosen to do in-person learning or distance learning… we might all end up doing distance learning. It needs to be the best it can be,” she insisted.

A second public comment, called in by Loma Alta Middle School teacher, Lindsay Spracale, emphasized the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases occurring in Medina and Bexar counties. She also cited a case study done in Korea that found children ages 10 and up spread COVID-19 as quickly as adults. Statistics in Florida have shown that young children can contract the virus, too.

“None of us should be willing to risk the life or health of even one child in our community, especially when there are viable alternatives to doing so,” she said. Her concern for teachers was also expressed. “We are being asked to take a risk with our lives, the lives of the people we love and the lives of our students,” she said.

Spracale voiced her belief that the MVISD teachers could create virtual learning lessons that would be challenging and meaningful. “I truly do believe that I work in the best school district in Texas, with the best leaders in Texas,” she said, before ending her call.

The board approved the purchase of a reading and math, K-8 screener and process monitoring system known as Istation. This system replaces the previously used screener and allows the district to assess, progress monitor and provide targeted intervention for both reading and math consistently across all campuses. The new system also covers requirements set forth by HB3 and board goal requirements at a better value.

“Traditional state assessment takes place at different times of the year. This early childhood component starts with PreK. But in kindergarten, we are going to report to the board how students are doing within their progress measures three times a year, every year from PreK all the way through 8th grade, so that no student falls between the gap or falls behind,” Dr. McHazlett, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction, and student services, explained.

This system also provides an intervention piece to correct students who may be falling behind. Accelerated reader will still be offered at the principal’s discretion through the previous system, Star Renaissance. Istation will be utilized for one year at a cost of $71,371.50.

Return to School planning and teacher concerns were presented by MVISD Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Rohrbach. Survey responses from both teachers and staff were compiled and showed common themes. The district task force identified the themes and provided comment for the board to consider.

Of general concern was teacher workload, i.e.; j uggling both remote and in-person instruction simultaneously. Dr. McHazlett shared the elementary instructional planning. Because teaching has always occurred in a ‘home room’ situation, there is a limited amount of moving around. Elementary school principals and teachers came up with the concept of teaming up and dividing the responsibilities of in-person and remote learning.

The learning environment of the classroom focused on maximizing capacity. Rearranged desks create required spacing and provide a safe learning environment.

As for teacher workload, with the division of responsibility, lead teachers who provide either in-person or remote teaching will support each other. Teachers will be available to remote learners during the school day. This support is deemed critical. McHazlett noted that teachers received emails at all hours of the day and night during the spring when distance learning was implemented to all students.

Now with input from over 90% of teachers returning comments in the surveys, the lessons learned from the spring semester have been heard. McHazlett said, “We will have a pact, an understanding with remote learning families. We will send this out via our Skyward family access portal. Families will acknowledge certain requirements that come along with remote learning. One of those is that they can expect to interact with teachers during the work day.”

Mirroring instruction will be taught in professional development classes for teachers. McHazlett has seen registration stay at 45% desiring in-person learning and 55% requesting distance learning. With all the campuses showing 60% registered, he feels the plan for teaching by mirroring instruction is going to stay. Registration concluded Aug. 10.

An example of elementary scheduling was provided. Teachers’ in-person lessons would be uploaded to remote-learner teachers simultaneously. There would be three periods per day focusing on math, reading and science, respectively. Video lessons will be used for in-person learning during the sessions and opportunities for remote learners to work with teachers would be available during the day.

Secondary school’s scheduling would allow teachers to structure more time for planning and working with remote learners. Core content classes would be taught in the morning and elective classes in the afternoon, resulting in minimal classroom movement.

High school would feature electives the first two periods, followed by four periods of core content and, lastly, two elective periods. Teacher planning time has been doubled. This is a homeroom teaching concept where teachers move from classroom to classroom, rather than students moving around campus. Out of the classroom experiences related to an elective will still occur.

The remote learners will be using Google Meet. Its more secure platform makes it safer for students to use and it interfaces with Google Suite software used by MVISD teachers. Some instructional content may lag by a day, but teachers have put in a lot of effort to enhance remote learning for special needs students.

Elementary and middle school campuses still have extra classrooms for expansion, if registration for in-person learning continues. The high school does not offer as much space to expand if in-person learning is chosen by future registrants.

“If the remainder of the 30% (not registered yet) would want to come back (on campus), adjustments would have to be made. At 100% full, that means a 1,764-member student body would translate into 731 on campus,” McHazlett said. If the trend exceeds school capacity, protocol variances would be made.

Use of leave was the next major concern by teachers. In the event that an on-campus encounter with COVID-19 requires a quarantine, teachers should not have to use their leave. The Family First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) allows for 10 days of extra leave for COVID-related absences that can be used before employee leave is required.

District employees are required to notify human resources personnel if they are ordered by a doctor or health authority to quarantine from exposure outside the school. In this situation, teachers would have to use their own leave.

However, if a teacher is required by the district to quarantine from an on-campus exposure the district is consulting Texas Association of School Boards and their own legal counsel to determine what to do. The goal of the board is not to have teachers use their own leave for a quarantine situation that was mandated by the school.

Should a teacher have to take care of a COVID patient at home, the FFCRA would provide leave time of an additional 80 hours (until December 31) and after that a teacher would still be able to care for an individual, but at reduced pay. The trustees determined that board policy needed to be revised to accommodate the leave situation posed by COVID-19.

The MVISD COVID-19 Response Protocol is a comprehensive plan that is still being developed. The board will consider it at a future meeting and make it available to parents and the community at least one week prior to the start of school set for August 25. Eleven topics are currently being detailed. Rohrbach commented that the plan is near completion.

The board participated in discussions of “What if?” scenarios. Guidance for many questions was provided by Texas Education Agency. For example, if a student does not comply with wearing a mask by the in-person learning rules, they would be sent home and required to continue lessons remotely.

MVISD can override Bexar County’s directive to close school campuses which affected Luckey Ranch Elementary since it is located in Bexar County. A decision to provide in-person instruction on that campus was made. If the campus was to be closed by MVISD, the district would lose funding.

Discussion ensued on the need for students to be back in school. Trustees admitted their frustration over making a decision on in-school learning before the protocol plan was completed. “It’s a tough decision,” said District 3 Trustee Terry Groff. Trustees also recognize that they can reverse their decision.

Trustee at-large Shannon Beasley provided perspective when she said, “We’re here to govern, and therefore we trust our staff and we know that our staff has the best interest of kids and adults (in mind). Therefore, we’re going to trust them to do what they are working towards and put kids back in classrooms. If we get down to the wire and we’re going to need to pull the plug, then we will. Between now and then, COVID could subside or could blow up completely where we absolutely shouldn’t go back.”

The motion was made to open campuses on August 25 for in-person instruction. The motion carried by a 5-2 vote, with Trustees Darren Calvert and Bruce Haby voting against the re-opening. The board entered closed session and upon reconvening to open meeting, approved contract recommendations to hire five new employees.

At a subsequent called meeting on August 3, a Texas Education Agency matching grant program was approved. This plan allows the District to enter into an interlocal agreement to purchase 2,500 Chromebooks and 400 hot spots. The total cost is a 50 / 50 split between the state and the District, with cost to the District at $333,500. It would give the district a 1:1 ratio of Chromebooks to students for remote learning.

The District used interest income funds to make the purchase. 1,100 Chromebooks previously purchased would bring the District Chromebooks count to 5,879. MVISD has 5,852 total learners in the district currently. Rohrbach felt enough devices were available to start the school year. These new devices would take up to 10 weeks to receive.

Families who received paper packets in the spring are automatically on the list for a Chromebook for fall. The district has a plan for lost or stolen devices which includes fines and system shutdown. Parents also enter into an agreement before receiving the device.

The next regular school board meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 19. Staff returns to campus this week for development and training. School starts August 25. Check the MVISD website for updates and more information at www.mvisd.com.

*