Residents urged to sign up for i-INFO



Residents of Castroville know they are sometimes surprised by water and other utility outages owing to the city’s aging infrastructure, like the Aug. 1 water outage caused by a water trunkline failure on Lafayette Street near Constantinople.

Mayor Pro Tem Darrin Schroeder says city crews have a plan to address the surprise outages and encouraged residents in areas at risk to sign up for i-INFO emergency alerts to avoid any surprises.

Public Works Director John Gomez introduced the agenda item at Tuesday’s council meeting regarding protocols for notifications and disruption of services on electric and water outages. He announced the PWD now had an answering service that would relay messages after hours.

“As of yesterday we have an answering service established for after-hour calls,” said Gomez. “A live person will answer when we have emergencies or outages of water, sewer, gas, etc. They will call our on-call people and let them know there is an emergency so we can address the problem.”

“We used to have just one person with one phone so people got a lot of busy signals,” said Schroeder.

“We have some areas that have the potential for taking down the entire water system,” explained Schroeder prior to the meeting, regarding a lack of notification during the Aug. 1 outage. “That is what happened the last time with the Lafayette Street waterline.

“When they opened up the water trunk main and the line blew out, we didn’t have the proper isolation valve,” he explained. “So we had to shut down the supply from the water tank. That affected everybody so we were out for a few hours.

“The water crews thought they were going to just make a quick repair,” he said, “but when they opened up the ground, it ended up blowing out. We have been working on putting isolation valves in since our waterline replacement project began, so I know they have actively been working on that.”

City crews have been identifying any waterline that could potentially take down service to large sections of the city if they were to fail, especially sites that could affect the entire city. Accordingly, Schroeder encouraged residents to sign up for alerts at www.i-info.com.

“So anytime we are doing any work on those lines that have that potential, we will send out a proactive notification of a potential for outage,” said Schroeder.

“One of the problems we had with this last outage is that not everybody is setup for i-INFO where we send out the alerts,” he added.

“If people aren’t signed up for that, they won’t get the notification,” he added. “It takes a few moments, but all Castroville residents should register with i-INFO.”

*