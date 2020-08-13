Owl volleyball preps for Saturday opener

PHOTOS / JEFF BERGER

On their opening day of practice and tryouts, Hondo volleyball players work on the basics. The Owls are scheduled to visit Devine on Saturday morning for a tri-match which will also include Poth, and will host Bandera on Tuesday.

Junior libero Cassidy Reus was district defensive MVP in 2019.

After a one-week delay, Hondo volleyball practice and tryouts began on Monday, Aug. 10, as the Owls began a five-day preparation for their season openers this weekend.

Hondo will open play this Saturday, Aug. 15, in Devine, facing the Arabians at 10 a.m., with a match against Poth right after that.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Owls’ home opener will be against Bandera. The varsity match will be at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the new gym. The JV will precede that at 5 p.m., while the freshmen will play in the Activities Center, also at 5 p.m.

Alicia Gonzales, in her first year at Hondo’s head volleyball coach, is excited about the upcoming season.

“We’re sitting in a great spot,” she said. “We have nine returning varsity players from last season, and they’ve really worked their tails off during this very prolonged off-season.”

The Owls are coming off a district championship season, with a three-round run in the 2019 playoffs.

“We have had a total of 44 players during our two-day tryouts,” she said. Tryout results were posted for the players to see at 5 p.m. Tuesday. “We had quality competition at all levels.”

The one-week delay in the start of practice cost the team its three-day team camp, four days of practice and a pair of scrimmages – last Friday in Fredericksburg and Saturday in Uvalde – in addition to Monday’s scheduled season opener at Natalia.

Saturday in Devine, the varsity teams will play in the Devine Student Activity Center. The JVs will play in the DHS gym, and the freshman teams will play in the DMS gym. In each gym, Hondo and Devine will start at 10 a.m., followed by Hondo vs. Poth, concluded by Devine vs. Poth.

Hondo and Devine were district co-champs in last year’s regular season, with the Owls earning the league’s top postseason berth in a district playoff. This year, the schools are in different volleyball districts.

Poth, a perennial volleyball power, comes into the preseason ranked as the #9 team in the 3A rankings of the Texas Girls’ Coaches Association.

Attendance guidelines posted for volleyball

Because of COVID rules and regulations that will be with us for a while longer, every gym where the Owls play will have a slightly different set of regulations for fan attendance.

The Anvil Herald will try its best to publish the attendance rules for each gym, as the season progresses. Please know that it’s a fluid situation. Attendance rules may change from week to week, for better or for worse.

Just remember that while there will be a lot of inconveniences about the season, the main thing is that student-athletes, for at least the time being, are getting to play games they love. And that’s a lot better than what happened this past spring.

Volleyball attendance in Devine (8/15)...

• Visiting teams will be guaranteed two tickets per player. (Tickets must still be purchased.)

• Fans will have to scan a QR code, answer a prescreening questionnaire and have their temperature taken upon entering.

• Spectators must remain in the same seats during the match, observing social distancing protocol.

• Masks must be worn by all spectators at all times (except when eating).

• For the freshman matches in the DMS gym, because of very limited seating, fans of the team which is not currently playing in Saturday’s tri-match must exit the gym to sit in the cafeteria.

Volleyball attendance in Hondo (8/18)...

• To begin the season, Hondo team members will be allotted four tickets per player. (Tickets must still be purchased.)

• Fans will have to scan a QR code, answer a prescreening questionnaire and have their temperature taken upon entering.

• Spectators must remain in the same seats during the match, observing six-foot distancing protocol. Available seating will be marked prior to the match.

• When more than one match is played in a facility on a given day, fans from the earlier match will exit the gym before fans for the following game may enter.

• Visiting team members will be allotted two tickets each.

• Masks must be worn by all spectators at all times (except when eating).

• The concession stand will serve only pre-packaged food and drink.