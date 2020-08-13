Less than 50% of county completed Census response

People choose to live in Medina County for a variety of reasons, most dealing with quality of life issues. Some come here to enjoy life in the country, with less traffic / congestion, the ability to know and interact with your neighbors, have a place to belong and contribute… the list goes on.

Much of what we enjoy about living here is made possible by funding from local, state and federal funds. Those funds are generated mostly according to population from county to county and state to state, which makes responding to the 2020 U.S. Census extremely important.

Current numbers reveal that less than half of all Medina County residents have responded to the Census form they received in the mail. In fact, Natalia and La Coste, at 23.8% and 44.9% respectively, are trailing the rest of Medina County cities in answering the few necessary questions.

Responding to the U.S. Census takes about 10 minutes, but the effects last up to 10 years. That’s because funding for the following programs (any many, many others) are dependant upon population:

• highway planning and construction,

• Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid),

• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),

• Medicare Supplemental Medical Insurance,

• National School Lunch Program,

• Title I Grants to local education agencies,

• Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP),

• Section 8 Housing vouchers,

• Special Education grants,

• Head Start,

• student loans, and

• Pell grants.

Census takers are hired from the area they serve, and their goal is to help everyone in the household be counted in the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau has provided face masks to every census taker and mandated that all census takers wear one.

All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods. Those who do not respond online or by phone will receive a visit from a census taker to collect their response. It’s that important.

Carmelita Ariza, partnership specialist with the Dallas Regional Office of the U.S. Census Bureau, reported the following percentages of local response to County Judge Chris Schuchart on Monday:

• Medina (total) 48.8%;

• Castroville 63.1%;

• Devine 53.9%;

• Hondo 51%;

• LaCoste 44.9%; and

• Natalia 23.8%.

Desktop computers are available during Hondo Public Library’s open hours through the end of September. Telephone assistance from the Census Bureau staff will also be available.

“Remember that funding for our streets, schools, hospitals, healthcare, and so much more is affected by having accurate numbers for our community,” encourages HPL library manager Elsie Purcell.

It’s time to step up and be counted. Literally. Do it for you and do it for the community in which you live, and we will all benefit for the next 10 years.

*