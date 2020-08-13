Investing in the community…

Katie Haby, Medina EC member relations and communications supervisor (third from left), presents a $6,650 donation from Medina Electric Cooperative and CoBank to Medina Healthcare Foundation, represented by (from left): William Byrd, vice president of human resources; Ashley Lowe, vice president of MHS clinical operations; Bobby Ainsley, president; Janice Simons, CEO; Billie Bell, chief nursing officer; and Tad Wooten, vice president. See story page 3A of the Hondo Anvil Herald.