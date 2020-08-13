HHS library open tonight for parents to select Method of Instruction

Hondo ISD is hosting one more evening session of open lab for parents to provide computer access to complete the Method of Instruction Choice form in Skyward Family Access.

It is open to parents of HISD students of all grade levels who may need additional support or access. Parents do not need to attend a session if they can complete the form at another location.

The remaining session will be in the Hondo High School Library wing (at corner of 27th Street and Ave. H). Watch for signage.

Session 2 – Thursday, Aug. 13 (tonight), 5-7 p.m.

Parents can come any time during the 5-7 window to use a computer to complete the Method of Instruction form as well as Bus Transportation form, if needed. Personnel will be available to support you and answer questions.

Masks are mandatory. Temperature check and health screening questions will be required for entry. Proper social distancing protocols will be maintained. Please do not bring children.

The Method of Instruction form is open until Friday, Aug. 14. Parents can choose between Remote or On-Campus instruction for their children. The new start date for student classes is Tuesday, Sept. 8.

It is important that the forms are completed so that instruction for students at both settings can be planned effectively.

For more information, contact Mary Jo Peters (830) 426-3311 or mjpeters@hondoisd.net.