American Legion Post 524 Vice Commander Ray Sanchez (left) and Commander Hamilton Duplessis (right) presented two awards from the state office of the American Legion Monday evening at their Post west of Hondo. Antonio ‘Tony’ Mendoza (above) was presented a certificate for his 66 years in the American Legion. Earl Hunt (below), who celebrated his 99th birthday Monday, was also honored with a certificate for 35 years in the American Legion.