Cowgirls open 1-0

The season began with a ‘W’ for the D’Hanis volleyball team, which came away with a three-set home win over Medina, 25-18, 25-10, 25-15, Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the Roy Kile Gym.

The Cowgirls are scheduled to be in action twice this weekend, with both matches at home. They’ll host McMullen County on Friday, Aug. 14, at 6:30, and will take on Poteet Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, they’ll play the fourth of five straight home matches to open the year, when they take on Pleasanton in a 7 p.m. match.