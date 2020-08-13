Council updated on COVID, utility relief

Hondo City Council on Monday received another update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the community. Council also reviewed the utility fee waiver program for those impacted by COVID-19, but postponed any action on ending the program until the next regular meeting.

Council did suggest it hoped to end the utility relief program on Oct. 1, rather than the previously contemplated date of Sept. 1.

City Manager Kim Davis noted COVID-19 affected this year’s city flag football and volleyball leagues, the recent Aug. 1st back-to-school wellness fair and Recreation Center’s hours of operation.

“We modified things and had a drive-through wellness fair,” she said. “We had a number of businesses around town donate school supplies. Medina Electric sponsored backpacks and the other sponsors donated large water bottles.

“We had 300 backpacks given away,” she added. “But more importantly, we had 65 who registered to provide blood donations. Everyone who registered to donate blood was tested to see if they had COVID antibodies.”

The Rec Center will begin closing at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. to accommodate lower than normal evening activities, according to Davis.

“Also, we won’t be hosting flag football and volleyball this year.”

Davis noted that the city is still monitoring staff and customers who come into city offices. She also announced a new Hondo Police Department drive-thru facility.

“If someone wants to file a complaint or they need to have a discussion with PD for a minor event,” said Davis, “they are actually able to call in and a police officer will meet them out front to take the report right there.”

Davis then had Assistant Finance Director Dee Willman review the utility fee waiver numbers for council. The city is encouraging delinquent utility account holders to set up a payment plan, which can now be extended up to one year, according to Willman.

“The number of accounts subject to disconnect in July was 205, that would be effective Aug. 5,” she said.

“There were 643 customer accounts who had not paid their bill by the 15th,” she added. “They are used to us adding fees on the 25th. Between the 15th and 25th, we had (438) pay their fees. The 205 were people who had not paid by the 25th.”

The bottom line is, said Willman, the city continues to lose around $100,000 a month supporting the utility relief program.

“If we total only the averages, the total impact of lost revenue is $199,655.62,” she told council. “If we use the actual amounts that would have been charged, the financial impact is $545,973.20.

“We have two businesses using the relief,” added Willman, noting that the total balance is $12,881.

“About 146 people are having a problem, with about $127,000 in debt, right?” asked Danner. “Have any of those made payment plans?”

“The businesses have not set up plans, but some the 146 people have started to come in,” said Willman.

City Manager Davis encouraged citizens to contact the Community Council of South Central Texas regarding CARES financial assistance for both military veterans and those impacted by COVID-19.

“We interviewed Carlos Angueira of the Community Council today on Facebook Live and put both applications on Facebook Live,” said Davis.

“We are a non-profit organization assisting south Texas counties,” said Angueira on Facebook. “We assist low income families with utilities, water, rent or anything in these really hard COVID times.”

The Alamo Area Council of Governments utility assistance is still available for people over age 60, according to AACOG’s Gloria Vasquez. Any resident of any age can call to inquire about assistance at 1-866-231-4922.

“We are still working through our senior nutrition centers,” she said. “Very soon, you will see some public service announcements on TV related to the CARES funding we have for older adults. Secondly, there is going to be another funding opportunity, specifically for individuals who have been impacted by COVID and who are at risk of being displaced from their homes, for any reason. It will be for people of all ages.

“That funding will be available for utilities, rental assistance, moving assistance, security deposits, etc.,” said Vasquez. “Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart was one of the first to sign that agreement and make this funding available.”

“So what does council want to do about continuing the utility relief we have given citizens on late fees, disconnects fees, and all of that?” asked Danner. “We talked last time about maybe Sept. 1.”

“Payment plans would be only for repayment of the actual utility bill?”asked Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“Yes,” said Davis.

“And they need to keep up with their current bill to keep from having those extra fees added,” said Willman. “Plus, they would also have to keep up with their payment plan. Otherwise, it all comes due.”

“There are still people out there struggling,” said Place 5 Councilman John Villa. “And it’s a bad time of the year to be cutting off utilities with all this heat.”

“We still have some people who have not paid anything since March,” noted Willman. “There will be some people who still take advantage if we don’t do cutoffs.”

“People need to make some type of payment,” said Davis, who said the city would be understanding and accept even $20 payments from delinquent utility customers. “If people can provide documentation, we will work on a special COVID payment plan for you.”

“I understand we need to get back on track,” said Villa. “But cutting off people when they are struggling, we are just putting them in a worse position.”

Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly’s motion to reinstate utility fees on Sept. 1, with no extra fees added, died for lack of a second.

“Do you think that it will put the city in a much bigger bind if we wait till Oct. 1 instead of Sept. 1?” Villa asked the City Manager.

“At this point, one month’s difference won’t make that big of a deal,” said Davis. “The biggest thing will be figuring out the carry over from one fiscal year to another.

“We will continue to post on social media and send out letters to people who are behind,” she said. “I think the people who have issues with COVID are the ones coming in and trying to make payment plans because they know they don’t want all this to come due at once.

“We are just trying to be as fair as possible,” added Davis. “We understand it’s a tough time for everybody. But at some point, we need to come to a stop. It’s hard for us as staff because we try to be compassionate too.”

“Nobody has made a motion to do anything else, so we will wait and address it on the Aug. 24,” said Danner.

8