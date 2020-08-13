Council approves investigation of complaints against CM

Hondo City Council on Monday amended the city’s personnel manual regarding the employee grievance process but balked at establishing a public Ethics Review Board. The actions were in response to the attempt to fire City Manager Kim Davis by council members Bobby Vela, Ann-Michelle Long and Eric Torres based on anonymous complaints against Davis from former city employees.

“Section C of the personal manual will be amended to read like this,” said Mayor Jim Danner. “If somebody has a grievance against the city manager, then they will bring the grievance to the mayor, who will forward it to city council. Then it will be addressed by council.”

“It says written grievance,” said Place 4 Councilwoman Long. “The only grievance that wouldn’t be brought is a grievance that is related to a suspension or termination.”

“Yes, that is correct,” said City Attorney Frank Garza. “There is no section on grievances for the city manager. That is why we are adding a whole new section, 13.05, a grievance section. I added that last sentence because under the city charter, the city manager has the final say on all employment matters.

“So grievances against the city manager related to suspension, termination or disciplinary actions, are the only types of grievances that would now be appealable to the mayor and council,” said Garza. “That would basically be outside the authority of the charter.”

“What is the process for a gentleman who works for the street department who wants to file a grievance?” asked Place 3 Councilman Torres.

“Currently under the personnel policy, 13.04, the section prior to the new section, the individual will be able to go to their supervisor to let them know what that grievance is,” said Garza. “If they are not able to resolve it at the supervisor level, the employee has the right to go above that individual’s level to file the grievance. The policy is aimed at trying to informally resolve all grievances. If you are not able to resolve it informally, then that is when you start the written grievance process.”

“So the process for employees that exists will continue to exist,” said Place 1 Councilman John McAnelly.

“That is correct,” said Garza. “If it’s a grievance against the department director, it goes to the city manager. If it’s a grievance against the city manager that is not remedied, then it would go first to the mayor who would then take it to city council.”

“Typically, I don’t become involved in terminations,” said Davis. “What happens is between Human Resources and the supervisor or department director. I try to stay out of that process because I am the appeal, so I try not to weigh in until someone says, ‘Yes, you need to terminate or no you don’t’.

“Then, it is still up to the department director to do that,” added Davis. “Also, once they make that decision, they will bring it to me and I will sign it. If that person wants to appeal the termination or the disciplinary action, they send something to me. HR and I do a full investigation. We bring in witnesses and talk to them. Then I issue a response saying, ‘Yes, I uphold the termination or discipline’ or ‘No, I do not uphold the termination or discipline’.”

McAnelly offered the motion to amend the personnel manual’s grievance policy, which passed unanimously.

Danner then addressed an ordinance amending the city’s Code of Ethics to establish an Ethics Review Board.

“This came up when we talked about ethics,” said Danner. “I understand it was pretty much a consensus that we wanted to add a policy on handling any complaints. This sets out how the board would be established.”

The Ethics Review Board would have six members. Each council member and the mayor would appoint one member for a three-year term to serve concurrently with the corresponding mayor and council members’ terms. Upon the mayor or council member vacating their seat, the corresponding appointment immediately expires. No member shall serve for more than two three-year terms.

“Council should look at this and review it,” said Garza. “Make sure this is something you want to proceed with. Any changes should be made prior to this being adopted.

“(The Ethics Review Board) would not have the ability to issue any fines or penalties or require removal from office,” added Garza. “All they can do is make recommendation to the city council. And if it is a city employee who reports to the city manager, all they can do is make a recommendation to the city manager.”

“I think we need to listen to counsel and table this decision,” said Torres. “We talked about this the other night. What does this board really do? They can’t come here and say, ‘Eric Torres, you’re no longer on council because you violated ethics.’ What is the purpose of it if nothing can be done?

“It’s just an advisory board,” he added. “If there is a problem on council, all these years we’ve taken care of it right here. Now all of a sudden we want to do an advisory board and involve more people and more advice.”

“This not only affects council members,” said Danner. “It also affects all the other appointees of the city.”

Place 2 Councilman Vela said he read the ordinance and he agreed with Torres’ proposal to table the item.

“I think we should table it and put it on the next council meeting’s agenda,” said Vela. “That will give us a little time to absorb it.”

“One of the powers the board has, is this will be public,” noted McAnelly.

Council agreed unanimously to table the ordinance regarding establishing an Ethics Review Board.

“This will come back next meeting,” said Danner.

Council then recessed into executive session for an attorney/client consultation to discuss the parameters and process for a City Council investigation of the city manager in accordance with Section 3.16 of the city charter.

With City Manager Davis’ attorney present by telephone, council reconvened in open session.

“Do we have a motion?” asked Danner.

Place 2 Councilman Vela offered a motion to direct the city attorney to prepare an ordinance establishing procedures for investigation of the city manager and other city officials. Place 4 Councilwoman Ann-Michelle Long seconded the motion.

“Does your attorney have any discussion?” Danner asked Davis.

“I don’t think so,” said Davis.

After finding there was no discussion needed, council voted 5-0 to approve the motion to investigate the employee complaints alleged against Davis.

