City property tax rate down 1¢ from last year

At the recommendation of Interim City Administrator Leroy Vidales, Castroville City Council on Tuesday set the proposed tax rate for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year at the rollback rate of 49.5178¢ per $100 property valuation and scheduled two public hearings.

The city’s current tax rate is 50.7771¢ per $100. The no-new-revenue rate, or effective rate, is 48.4853¢ per $100.

“It’s that time of the year again,” Vidales told council. “We are getting close to budget time. We did receive our certified values back on July 5 and there was an increase of almost $17 million from last year to this year. Our total assessed value as of right now is $268,822,974.

“The actual effective tax rate is now called the voter approval tax rate,” noted Vidales. “The rollback rate is now called the voter approval tax rate. When they calculated our actual rate, based on our assessed values, the rate actually decreased. Because, if assessed values went up, our tax rate should decrease.

“So the proposed tax rate we are proposing is 49.5178¢,” said Vidales of the voter approval tax rate. “That is a slight decrease from last year.”

The owner of a $175,000 home would pay around $866 in city property taxes this upcoming year. Whereas, last year, the taxes on a $175,000 home were almost $900, according to Vidales.

Council scheduled the public hearings for the tax rate for Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. in City Council chambers.