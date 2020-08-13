COVID-19 cases near 700 in county

Before delving into data relating to COVID-19 in Medina County on Monday at the weekly media briefing, County Judge Chris Schuchart noted that a groundbreaking to begin construction for the Medina County Jail addition and expansion is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18. Also, earlier that morning, he met with potential contractors for whom a walk-through was conducted at the building recently purchased by the county to remodel and serve as offices for the 454th Judicial District, WIC and Medina County Health Unit, on the corner of Avenue M and 14th Street.

County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, then shared the data current to her at that point for the coronavirus here. The most recent deaths were men in their 70s, 80s and 90s residing in the community.

“I guess you saw (last week) that I added quite a few cases (to the total count) – a lot of those were older cases reported by the state that have already recovered now,” she said.

Mechler noted a change in the graphs she posts on the county’s website, detailing the COVID-19 data. A new illustration depicts the cases by the date tested, rather than the previous reporting method, which she said reflected cases according to when she received them as reported by Texas’ Department of State Health Services. She hoped it provides a clearer picture of the virus’ impact here from day to day. Cases will continue to be added to the graph, perhaps changing what is currently displayed, as the state catches up with reporting cases.

Asked if she thought the cases were leveling off or dropping, Mechler replied, “I don’t feel like we have less cases right now, we’re still getting (a lot) of cases. We still have to keep doing what we have been doing (to mitigate the contagion), we can’t let up for sure, especially with school starting. I anticipate seeing our numbers continue.

“It seems like every few days, I’m reporting some deaths,” she remarked.

Although the new graph appears to indicate a decline in the number of cases here, Mechler said that is because reporting by the state is a week or even two weeks behind. Figures displayed for the most current dates are very likely going to grow, revealing that the virus is still actively affecting residents.

The county nurse noted that Medina Valley Health & Rehab has confirmed another 10 cases of COVID-19 among their residents, revealed in the latest batch of testing the facility conducted.

“The total death rate to cases has dropped tremendously over the last four months… at about 3.3%” said Schuchart. “Which goes to the fact that people are being treated… People are doing some type of treatment.”

Current number of active cases of COVID-19 is 98, which includes 67 pending cases. Total cases since the recordkeeping began here stand at 690 Medina County residents; 571 have recovered from the virus. Probable cases are reported as 135, with the number of people who’ve required hospitalization at some point during their battle with the virus at 53. Twenty-one residents of the county have died from the virus.(All of these numbers are effective as of Wednesday afternoon’s press time.)

By Zip code, the

• 78009 (Castroville area) has 30 active cases, 104 recovered;

• 78016 (Devine area), 14 active, 152 recovered;

• 78850 (D’Hanis area), 15 recovered;

• 78861 (Hondo area), 27 active, 142 recovered;

• 78039 (La Coste area), six active, 12 recovered

• 78052 (Lytle area), two active, 22 recovered;

• 78056 (Mico area), one active, 13 recovered;

• 78057 (Moore area), 78063 (Northeast area), and 78884 (Northwest area) zero cases reported;

• 78059 (Natalia area), 11 active, 93 recovered;

• 78066 (Rio Medina area) two active, two recovered;

• 78023 (Northeast area), one recovered;

• 78253 (Far East area), three active, 12 recovered; and

• 78886 (Yancey), two active, three recovered.

With regards to age, the greatest number of patients in Medina County are in the 50- to 59-year-old range, with the 30- to 39-year-olds and 19- to 29-year-olds close behind, followed by the 40 to 49-year-olds.