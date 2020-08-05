Workouts begin Aug. 10 for volleyball

The start of practice for Hondo High School volleyball was delayed one week until Monday, Aug. 10. At the same time, the volleyball parents’ meeting was postponed from last Friday, and is now scheduled for Thursday evening, Aug. 6, at 6:30.

Parents of HHS volleyball players will meet with members of the coaching staff tonight in the new gym. It is requested that each player planning to try out for the 2020 HHS volleyball season be represented by at least one parent at the meeting. Everyone attending is required to wear a mask or facial covering. Only parents of incoming 9th-12th graders will be allowed in the gym. To avoid large numbers in the gym, parents are asked not to bring players and siblings.

There will be documents which will require a parent’s signature, so all are asked to bring a pen to the meeting.

Tryouts for the 2020 season will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 10-11, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. both days.

Practice for the three teams will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and run through Friday, before the season opens for the Owls on Saturday, Aug. 15, with a tri-match in Devine, which will also feature Poth. Hondo will face Devine at 10 a.m. and Poth at 11 a.m. The varsity matches will be in the Devine Student Activity Center, the JVs will play in the DHS gym, and the freshmen will play in the DMS gym.