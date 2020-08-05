Start of Hondo ISD classes moved to September 8

In this rapidly-changing world of rapid changes, another change to the start of the 2020-21 Hondo ISD school year took place on Monday of this week.

The district has now postponed the start of school to the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

On that date, students will begin classes, either in-person or via online classes.

The first day of school had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, but has been delayed three weeks for several reasons, most revolving around COVID-19.

“With the TEA’s change in health protocols from last Tuesday,” wrote Dr. A’Lann Truelock, HISD Superintendent, “the delays in acquiring an ongoing supply of adequate personal protective equipment, the lateness of the grant opportunity that allowed us to purchase enough computers to implement an adequate virtual school environment should COVID-related closures demand it, and the forced delay of the provision of a Learning Management System for seamless online/face-to-face instruction that is equitable and compatible, I find it necessary to postpone the start of the school year.”

The beginning of the school year will operate as the earlier schedule had been planned – with half-days for the first week.

“Half-days are Sept. 8-11, and the plans for social distancing instruction, mask wearing, and spacing changes during passing periods and closed lunch for the first month (for secondary students) will remain the same.”

The superintendent added that the school year will now conclude on June 11, 2021, for freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Seniors will graduate on Saturday, June 5.

In addition, teachers and staff will report back to school on Tuesday, Aug. 18, eight days later than originally scheduled. They’ll have Fridays off each week until the start of school.

The opportunity for parents and their students to choose their instruction plan for the first six weeks has also been extended. The selection period began on Monday, and will run through Friday, Aug. 14. Parents should log into their Skyward Family Access account on the Hondo ISD website (hondoisd.net) and complete the Method of Instruction Form.

Once the choice has been made, a student will be committed to that particular method of learning (in-person or online) for the first six weeks of instruction. If a student opts to change method of instruction for the second or any subsequent six-week period, the change must be made by the fourth week of the current six-week grading period.

She added that band and all UIL sports, both practices and games, will continue as scheduled.

“So much of what we rely on to make an informed decision has changed since the (district) calendar was approved,” said Dr. Truelock. “It is evident that a postponement is essential in providing HISD teachers and staff the preparation time necessary to do right by our students.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but I sincerely believe our students will be better for it. The HISD Team has spent many hours trying to think of how to best serve and protect your children, in ways that range from curriculum to sanitizers to laptops. This school year will be altered in ways that may be hard to accept, but I hope we can resolve to find the opportunities hidden in the challenges, to embrace the endless possibilities, and to model for our students a grace under pressure that will serve as an inspiration to them for the years to come.”