Reyes applies for recount in slim loss to Gonzales

With less than four dozen votes separating them after the July runoff for the Republican nomination for District 23 U.S. Representative, candidate Raul Reyes filed for an official recount of the votes which gave his opponent Tony Gonzales the edge.

Following some additional fundraising, Reyes posted the following statement on his Facebook page Aug. 3, “As of this morning at 0900, The Raul for Congress Campaign officially submitted a petition for recount to the Republican Party of Texas, headquartered in Austin. The RPT has two days to review and then the recount coordination begins.”

The Tony Gonzales for Congress campaign announced July 27 that “the final canvass had been completed by all 29 counties in Congressional District 23 and it confirmed that Tony Gonzales won the Republican primary runoff. The final margin was 46 votes (12,342 – 12,296) of 24,638 cast.”

After the votes had been counted on runoff election night, Gonzales led by just seven votes district-wide.