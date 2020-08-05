Owl football opens with 85 athletes

Even with all the changes this year, Hondo football players went about their usual business on Monday’s opening day of practice, fielding punts (above), fighting around coaches holding blocking dummies (below) and doing line gap drills (bottom). The Owls will go to pads at the end of this week, as they continue preparing for the 2020 season.

Amid COVID-19 precautions, Hondo High School officially began its 2020 football practice Monday morning, Aug. 3.

Head coach Joe Dale Cary, in his first year coaching the Owls, following a six-year stint as head coach in Crandall, hoped for a bigger initial turnout, but understands the situation.

“We’re up a little from Monday, to about 85 athletes,” he said Tuesday. “I do think COVID has a few shaken up right now. We’re making a point to reach out to some of our athletes who haven’t been out yet.

“We have about 32 who we have projected for varsity, with about 30 freshmen. The remainder we have working as JV.”

He added that practice should continue on the same schedule for the next week, with the start of school postponed. Teachers are scheduled to report on Aug. 18, with students to follow on Sept. 8. This week, the team has met starting at 7 a.m.

The nearly two months of summer workouts helped a lot with the team’s preparation for the coming season, especially with off-season work canceled starting in March.

“We got a lot of our offense installed over the summer,” Coach Cary said. “We need to add more to both the run and pass schemes, but mainly we just have to get good at what we do.

“The varsity guys are well-conditioned, and I’ve been impressed with our offensive line so far. Otherwise, the kids are wearing masks. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re going to make it work.”

Scrimmage schedule change

Since last week, there has been one slight change to the Owls’ schedule. The scrimmage with Karnes City has been pushed back one day to Friday, Aug. 21, still at Barry Field.