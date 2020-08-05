Marker relates HAAF’s relevance

HAAF researcher and inscription writer Col. Chuck Friesenhahn (USAF, retired), a former City of Hondo airport director (3rd from left), proudly displays the state historical marker with (from left) City Councilman (Place 1) and Mayor Pro Tem John McAnelly; Ryan Elder, STRA director; Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart; Mayor Jim Danner; and City Manager Kim Davis.





About two dozen people gathered at South Texas Regional Airport last Friday to witness the dedication of a Texas Historical Commission marker commemorating of the site, originally known as Hondo Army Air Field, and recognizing its significance to the Hondo community.

The program began inside the terminal where Medina County judge Chris Schuchart, serving as emcee, gave welcome. Gathered dignitaries and guests recited U.S. and Texas pledges of allegiance and sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and the State song, “Texas Our Texas.”

Following the invocation offered by City of Hondo Mayor Jim Danner, Schuchart introduced keynote speakers Darren Bond, Commemorative Air Force (CAF), commander of the Tex Hill Wing headquartered at Stinson Municipal Airport, San Antonio (and formerly at STRA); and former navigator, Lt. Col. Morris Baxter, (USAF, retired).

Bond acknowledged the presence of several Medina County Historical Commission board members and recognized their work in obtaining the THC marker. He also credited the untiring work and dedication of Col. Chuck Friesenhahn, (USAF, retired) and MCHA member, for his research composition on HAAF, now summarized and emblazoned on the marker.

Bond underscored the importance of HAAF’s World War II pilot and navigator training program, July 1942 to Dec. 1945, as essential to the Allies’ success in defeating Axis forces. He also traced its military-related operations in the 1950s and flight-screening programs for USAF pilot-training candidates from 1973 to 2000.

Baxter read the inscription on the historical marker. He also commented on the importance of HAAF’s role in training pilots and navigators – the latter was the base’s primary mission.

Both speakers stressed the importance of the former army airfield, not only to the war effort, but also to the community. They noted its current function – under the auspices of the city – as home to several businesses and organizations that contribute to economic growth and well being for the city and county.

The crowd then moved outside to the front of the STRA terminal where Bond and Baxter unveiled the marker.