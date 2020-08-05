County sends CARES funds to schools



At the July 30 commissioners court meeting, court members discussed ways to use Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security Act (CARES) monies.

“What I’d like to do,” Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart noted, “is take some of the COVID money and give it to countywide independent school districts, including private schools, prorated by (number of) students, for personal protective equipment (PPE), thermometers, more face masks and shields.

“Every superintendent I’ve talked to said, ‘Judge, if y’all could do that, that would be awesome because the State has given us virtually nothing.’”

Judge Schuchart then laid out the plan. The school districts with the largest population would get the most, and those with the least number of students would receive the least.

The list proposed by the judge consists of Medina Valley ISD, Hondo ISD, Devine ISD, Natalia ISD, D’Hanis ISD, a portion of the Lytle ISD (within county boundaries) – and the four or five private schools.

“So we would give a district the money, and they would utilize it in a way that meets CARES guidelines?” Precinct 3 Commissioner David Lynch asked.

Judge Schuchart replied, “We will contact the superintendents in the next week and ask, What do you need? We would then turn in their lists to Medina County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz who, through his contacts, would buy the items and give them to the school districts.

“The county would be donating the items to the school districts. It’s a matter of the county having money allocated – whatever y’all decide. Then we will donate it and say, ‘This is coming from commissioners court.’”

After considering the proposal, commissioners unanimously voted to implement the plan.