Challenge issued, challenge met

HEF fundraising through the roof

In last week’s Anvil Herald, the front page picture of the Hondo Education Foundation’s donation to the Hondo ISD resulted in a challenge.

The HEF presented a check for $37,575 to the district for the purpose of buying 100 Chromebooks for students for the 2020-21 school year – part of the plan for the district’s instruction this year, where some students will be attending class in person and others will be learning remotely. The donation was announced to the HISD Board of Trustees at their meeting on Monday, July 27.

An anonymous benefactor then came forward saying that they would match the $37,575 donation if the HEF could raise that amount in donations once again – by Friday, Aug. 14.

Not only did the HEF raise that amount, but the figure was eclipsed by Monday, just three days after the challenge was issued. And the HEF brought in, through pledges and cash donations, more than $10,000 above the goal. As of Wednesday morning, the total raised stood at $47,755, just since Friday.

So with the money raised through donations, plus the matching funds, plus the TEA Connectivity Grant to buy 500 computers approved by the school board last week, the total is climbing quickly. The numbers add up to an unofficial count of over 800 Chromebooks, once all pledges come in.

Hondo Superintendent, Dr. A’Lann Truelock, added some thoughts on the purchase of the computers.

“The intent of providing computers from any source for the use of our students is to allow for a seamless transition from face-to-face learning to virtual instruction if/when the need arises to close part or all of a campus or the district itself,” she said. “As the health protocols as to what passes for ‘prolonged exposure’ continue to change, our confidence in our ability to keep every classroom open at all times diminishes. We must face the possibility that all or part of a grade/campus must quarantine at one point or another.

“As we found last year, we have many students with no connectivity (internet) and limited or no technology that would provide for online learning. If we have to temporarily close, our students without that capability would fall even further behind.

“Additionally, with the standards TEA has set for virtual learning – three hours per day for Pre-K-2nd grade, four hours per day for 3rd grade on – it becomes evident that a family with three or more students would have a difficult time going to virtual school without additional devices in the home.

“It is our goal that no student from Hondo suffer because they can’t afford the means to go to school. If we must close a classroom for quarantine, any student without sufficient capability for virtual learning would do just that.

“The decision of which students receive Chromebooks will be on a sliding scale. It’s not just about income, it’s also about how many kids you have,” said Dr. Truelock. “Opting for remote instruction doesn’t come with a computer.”

Classes are now scheduled to begin in the HISD on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Donations may be made online at hondoeducation.org, or by mailing a check to Hondo Education Foundation, 2604 Avenue E, Hondo, TX 78861.