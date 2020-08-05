5 more nursing home deaths attributed to COVID-19

Two patients from Community Care Center who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 passed away, reported Medina County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, as she opened the weekly media Zoom conference, with three additional deaths at CCC confirmed a day after the Zoom meeting. The county total of deaths attributed to the coronavirus stood at 18, as the Anvil Herald went to press on Wednesday.

Mechler and her staff are following 65 active cases, which includes 46 pending cases; 501 people who reside in Medina County have recovered from the virus. Probable cases stand at 106, with the number of people who’ve required hospitalization at some point during their battle with the virus at 46.

Mechler praised the efforts of staff and administration at Community Care Center, who she expressed are doing the best they can in a very challenging situation, as staff have contracted the virus as well as patients. “They’ve had a really hard time – they’ve had a lot of their staff affected,” she related. “They’ve had to make a lot of physical changes to the buildings, too, to make COVID units and partition things off.

“(These are) very difficult times for nursing homes,” she continued. “I want to say I appreciate how hard our nursing homes work. I don’t think anybody really knows how hard it is to be (on) staff at a nursing home and keep going there.

“Medina Valley Health and Rehab also has some cases. They test regularly there, on their own, and they’ve come up with another 11 positives; five of those are staff. The six patients were asymptomatic.

“There are community exposures out there and they are (being brought into) nursing homes,” she added. While it is something very difficult to control, Mechler said the nursing homes are taking many precautions to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.

“Our health care workers and the people who go out every day and put themselves in positions of exposure have families, too,” she reminded.

County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz noted that the county secured another round of testing for Community Care Center, which is yet to be scheduled, but has been approved by state officials.

Lutz wanted to ensure the public is aware that the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, said that it is up to the Texas Education Agency and individual school entities to decide when and how to open schools. “It is not under the purview of the counties or health units,” he added.

When asked if county officials could act if there was an out of control “situation” regarding COVID-19 in a school, Lutz and Mechler agreed that there could be an instance where county officials could say, “Well, this isn’t going to work,” and step in.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidance July 28 on the opening of local schools for the upcoming school year, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, responding to a request from Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien. According to the press release issued, while playing an important role in protecting the health of school children and employees, local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections. Rather, their role is limited by statute to addressing specific, actual outbreaks of disease. School officials, both public and private, are the appropriate ones to decide whether, when, and how to open school, the release continued.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” said Paxton. “While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

Lutz noted that area school districts have been feverishly working on how to manage the school year. “They’re putting in 120%,” he emphasized.

Mechler agreed. “We have good relationships with our schools. I’ve seen their plans; they’ve put an awful lot of work into them. When I see something I can make a recommendation on, I do,” she said.

“A lot of work is going to have to be done when they get their final (registration) numbers,” she continued, referring to how many students would be physically in class and how many parents opt for online instruction. “My concern is what the in-person classroom is going to look like.”

County officials continue to strongly recommend wearing masks, frequently washing hands and social distancing to diminish the virus. Lutz said the number one question Mechler asks employers when they call about COVID-19 issues is, “Are your people wearing masks?” because it can make a difference in whether or not a business is able to maintain enough staff to stay open.

“There have been a few cases where there have been big family gatherings and they have ended up with multiple illnesses and multiple deaths, all in the same family. The rule of ten people and small gatherings – it doesn’t just apply to bars. Big gatherings of family are just as dangerous as a big gatherings anywhere. Your chances of exposure go up tremendously when you are in a large group.

“If you have 10 people working together in an office and they’re not wearing masks, they feel like ‘This is part of my group’… you’ve got to think, those 10 people are going out and (mingling) with their ‘10 people,’ outside of work. They’re not limiting just to their homes, to their immediate family. Now, we’re not talking about a group of 10, we’re talking about a group of 100, because it’s far-reaching,” Lutz expounded.

Mechler said there are no hard and fast ‘rules’ regarding when or if a school would have to close due to an outbreak. Lutz added that it might just be a wing of a particular school that could have to close / quarantine – there are a lot of variables, including school size, level of exposure, etc. She said while as far as she knows the TEA has not recommended screening students and staff daily, guidance is changing almost daily.