Two more COVID deaths reported

County Judge Chris Schuchart, County Health Nurse Patricia Mechler, RN, and County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Lutz conducted their weekly media update concerning COVID-19 in Medina County.

Mechler offered her report, noting 430 total cases since the record-keeping began in March, with 94 active cases (including 76 pending); 327 recovered; nine deaths; 79 probable cases and 33 requiring hospitalization at some point in their battle with the virus.

Since last week’s issue was published, two residents are confirmed as dying from the virus – a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. Both had underlying health issues. (Mechler said the Department of State Health Services has the county death toll at 16, but they are not yet all verified as COVID-19 deaths, just reported as such. She and her staff will investigate all of these before certifying and adding them to their totals.)

(An area funeral home has conducted final arrangements for eight COVID-19 victims in the last week, a representative said Wednesday.)

Mechler said that the majority of her ‘probable’ cases are now coming in as a result of the new rapid-test, which she said is what virtually all testing entities are now using. “Those are always going to be classified as ‘probable,’” she added.

The county nurse said the reporting documents she provides several times each week, which are available for viewing at the county’s website, www.medinacountytexas.org, will no longer contain the ‘current’ number of hospitalized patients from Medina County. She explained that the information she receives on hospitalized cases is often so dated that by the time she reports it, the patients are no longer in the hospital.

It’s also very difficult to know how many Medina County residents are in all the Bexar Co. hospitals, Mechler said, adding,“I don’t want to report inaccurate information, so it’s best for me to leave the ‘currently hospitalized’ out.”

The number of ‘ever hospitalized’ with the virus is more concrete and reliable, so that will continue to be in the reporting process.

Also removed from the data posted on the website is the ‘pie chart’ which illustrated how the cases were considered to be contracted. The majority is now acquired through community spread, she said. That information is not readily available with the new method used to report case data. “We now have this trace system, ‘Texas Trace’ that we log into and we work up our cases there, and, you can get (the virus) just about anywhere now.”

Mechler explained that a case detailed as ‘probable,’ always listed as probable by the state, does not ever transition to ‘active’ even if it is confirmed. “I’ll get a batch of cases from the state – some of them are a week, or two weeks old – those cases are already too late to even trace that. So, basically, they go into my case count and my recovered count.

“In the same batch, I might have a case from two days ago,” she continued, “that I can get on (to trace contacts)real quickly. So, you may see things that quickly go into the recovered category because of when I get the information.

“All clinics and doctor’s offices in San Antonio have to report to the state (as do the ones here),” she explained. Those cases are then reported to Mechler by the state. “(Sometimes) that doctor’s office doesn’t report that case for a week,” which she said is likely, due to the amount of time needed to document them.

Lutz reported that he is working on obtaining another round of testing for staff and residents at Community Care Center (CCC), due to the number of cases they’ve had.

“They are really concerned,”

Mechler noted, “they’ve had a lot of cases recovered, but at the same time, they have some people there who are sick, and they really want to know what’s going on. The question was, ‘Should we do another round of testing if we have one here, and one there?’ and I just said, then go ahead and do the whole facility again. We just want to make sure.

“In that testing of the whole facility, we may come up with more positives, because of someone who tested positive (weeks ago). You can continue to test positive for up to 90 days from the virus, but not necessarily be contagious from the virus.

“In Castroville, at Medina Valley Health and Rehab, they’ve done many rounds of testing, and they’ve also come up with a few positives on their testing. I think nursing homes need to regularly test, maybe every month.”

In response to the question from the Anvil Herald if retesting a person who has already tested positive is to look for relapses, Mechler answered, “Well, if they’re symptomatic. So we may not (retest those people). Maybe we need to look at if we’ve already tested (someone) and they’re not symptomatic, we won’t retest them. I’m not sure how that will work.

“Do we really need to test them again if they’ve been positive already? It just depends – if they have symptoms, whether we want to test those – but we’ll get a good number of what we need to do, then Keith will set this up.”

It isn’t really recommended anymore for the general public to get the two negative test results – because people can come back positive and still have symptoms, so it’s not providing any new information. Retesting is still done for certain groups of people, she said, which is why CCC is retesting.

Lutz further clarified, “We had an early-on case that the person went back and tested multiple times, and the results kept saying they’ve got it again, but what we’re finding out is that they didn’t have it ‘again,’ it’s just that it can stay in your system, keep showing you as a positive long after you’re recovered.”

Mechler said she has not seen any documentation of anyone relapsing with the coronavirus. Lutz concurred.

Regarding students returning to local schools, Mechler said that with registration, the various administrations are learning how many parents plan to have their children attend in-person class and how many wish to take advantage of online instruction. “Everyone is working really hard to come up with plans for how we’re doing things and frequently asking me questions. I’ve been on Zoom meetings, and every little aspect of everything is being looked at, even down to how to manage the drinking fountain.

There’s a lot going on right now with the safety plans – I get emails with concerns from parents and teachers. I think getting kids back in school is what we have to push toward.

“I’ve heard some parents not only plan to keep their kids home, maybe they’re not really afraid of COVID, but they’re afraid of the unknown, of how the schools are preparing? I’ve heard that.” Mechler recommends that if the child’s school has not already sent out all of that information, if they have questions, they should contact the school.

Medina County Jail is not reporting any cases with its inmates, the county nurse said. Many of the staff who had contracted COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, she said. (Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown declined to comment on the number of staff who had been affected.) “We had some jailers that had it, but for the most part, they’re back to work,” said Judge Schuchart. “The inmates are good,” he said of their condition.

Lutz concurred. “(The jailers) don’t spend too much time with the inmates.”

There is currently not a plan to conduct another countywide testing for COVID-19.

While the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control have issued revised guidelines regarding the virus, Mechler said it is still recommended that a COVID-positive person quarantine 10 days after symptom onset, to then be considered no longer contagious.

“Now, it has changed from 72 hours fever-free and symptoms improved, to 24 hours fever-free and symptoms improved, for COVID patients coming off of isolation,” she remarked. There has been no change in quarantining for those who have come in close contact with someone who tests positive. Those still are to isolate for 14 days from the last exposure date.

“The message hasn’t changed,” Schuchart emphasized. “Wear your mask. Practice social distancing. They’ve gotta keep doing that. Based on the numbers (we have), the young people don’t seem to be following it as well. We need to keep practicing all those sanitation guidelines.

“And, if somebody tests positive for COVID, they need to try something… whether it’s Dr. Neel’s melatonin (treatment) or steroids in a nebulizer, hydroxychloroquine… try something,” he said, reiterating his view about treatment which he stated last week. “I think it’s ridiculous that these folks are sent home and not told to do anything (as treatment). It frustrates me.”