Student receives positive virus test

Hondo Athletic Director Joe Dale Cary sent out an e-letter to student-athletes and parents Wednesday afternoon, July 29, notifying them of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student.

The student “was present on the campus of Hondo High School on Friday, July 24,” the AD wrote. “Due to privacy requirement, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.

“All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified by HISD personnel. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days from exposure to ensure they do not have the virus to help reduce the risk of any further spread.

“While we have no reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you continue to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Workouts have been taking place much of the summer around the HHS campus, in both gyms, the football field, the track and the weight room.