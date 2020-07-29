STRA to host HAAF State marker dedication

Three years of hard work, dedication, scholarship, patience and believing it’s the right thing to do will culminate Friday inside the South Texas Regional Airport terminal, located at 700 Vandenberg. At 9 a.m. a Texas State Marker Dedication ceremony will pay tribute to the Hondo Army Airfield.

The program will begin with a welcome by Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart and invocation by City of Hondo Mayor Jim Danner. Following performance of the “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Texas, Our Texas,” Darren Bond, Commemorative Air Force (CAF) commander of the Tex Hill Wing will speak, and Morris Baxter, Lt. Col USAF Navigator (Ret) will offer the Marker inscription narration. Judge Schuchart will close the program and unveil Texas Historical Commission marker.

According to current STRA Director of Aviation Ryan Elder, former airport manager and member of Medina County Historical Association Chuck Friesenhahn, Col USAF (Ret), was one of the driving forces behind marker acquisition and wrote the inscription for it.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Friesenhahn explained. An application was submitted to THA through the local Medina County Historical Commission which included property owner permission for marker placement. The most important part was the required 9-10 page historical narrative, research paper on HAAF which Friesenhahn composed.

From application submission to marker dedication usually takes 12 to 18 months. “For HAAF the process took roughly three years,” Friesenhahn noted. The delay occurred when the company that makes the markers went out of business, and the State had to find another.

According to Friesenhahn’s historical research, the U.S. entry into World War II necessitated production of thousands of aircraft annually. This, in turn, “required training for pilots to fly them, navigators to guide them and bombardiers to release bombs to hit targets accurately. HAAF was the most prominent example of a military installation built primarily to fulfill the need for Navigators,” observed Friesenhahn.

Since the Army Air Corps was having difficulty training the substantial numbers of navigators needed, Hondo community leaders applied for a pilot-training facility.

Friesenhahn said several favorable factors “excellent flying weather, uncongested airspace, and a wide expanse of suitable terrain” influenced the decision to obtain land and locate a training base in Hondo. Its proximity to Kelly Field and Brooks Field near San Antonio was another plus. Before making its final decision, the Federal Government’ required Hondo to incorporate in May 1942 after the city suspended incorporation for more than 50 years.

The air base was constructed by the H.B. Zachary Construction Company of San Antonio in 90 days at a cost of $7.25 MM and activated in July 1942, just four months after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. A prominent feature of the airbase was its three main runways. With its 300 housing units named Navigation Village, built on 52 acres in the southeastern corner of the base, it was a city within a city. It even had its own newspaper as noted in “Texas Time Travel” on Texas Hill Country Region website.

During its wartime operations, affirms Ruben E. Ochoa in his historical essay, HAAF not only trained thousands of navigators, some from allied nations in Europe but also prepared roughly 3,000 others for the glider pilot replacement pool. Two squadrons of Women’s Airforce Service Pilots flew navigation training missions. Two notable woman pilots, Betty Heinrich and Hollywood stunt actress Mary Wiggins, were among the first WASPs to report for duty.

“The base was closed on December 29, 1945, and the buildings and fixtures were sold as surplus. By 1950 the population of Hondo had dropped from its high of 12,000 in 1942 to 4,220,” according to Ochoa’s account.

“After the end of the war,” continues Friesenhahn, “the ‘airbase’ as locals have fondly come to call the area, has served a multitude of civilian functions. The Air Force reactivated the airfield for military training, first from 1951 to 1958 for pilot training during the Korean War, and then again from 1973 to 2000 for the Flight Screening Program assessing candidates for Air Force pilot training.”

Underscoring the importance of HAAF’s impact on Hondo, Friesenhahn comments, “Aside from becoming the Medina County seat in 1892, establishment of the airbase was the most significant event Hondo had experienced, with profound long-term impact to the community.”

“In my mind,” he concluded, “the community deserves this recognition. From its opening until the end of the war, the Hondo Army Air Field was known as the world’s largest navigator training school.”

Currently, the site houses a variety of government and civilian entities and continues to exert a positive influence on the community.

“Given the critical importance of effective aerial bombing – based on skillful navigation – in winning the war, Hondo’s contribution of 14,158 Navigators was essential to America’s success,” concluded Friesenhahn.