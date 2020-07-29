Upcoming Sports Activities

Owls hit the field Aug. 3

Official practice for the Hondo Owl football team is scheduled to begin bright and early Monday morning, Aug. 3. The Owls will take the field for the first day of practice Aug. 3 at 7 a.m.

Coach Joe Dale Cary, navigating through his first season in Hondo, reports that summer workout numbers have remained high through the first couple of days of this week.

Practice for the first week – except for Thursday, Aug. 6 – will be from 7 to 10 a.m. each day for all high school football players. On Aug. 6, because several members of the coaching staff need to attend new teacher orientation, practice will run from 5 to 8 p.m.

The schedule has been in a steady state of flux for the past couple of weeks. The Owls’ one allowed scrimmage has been changed from a three-team event in Poth, to a home scrimmage against Karnes City. That will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, at Barry Field.

The first two regular season games will be at Pleasanton on Aug. 28, and now, in a change this week, at Luling on Sept. 4. That game was added when a schedule conflict arose for Lytle, originally the Owls’ Sept. 4 opponent.

Hondo volleyball tryouts set to begin

Three days of volleyball tryouts and practice is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 3, at the HHS new gym.

All high school volleyball hopefuls should report to the gym at 7:30 a.m. for check-in and temperature check, followed by warmup. Players need to wear masks to check-in.

Tryouts will run Monday through Wednesday of the coming week. After the 7:30 check-in each day, session 1 will run from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Following a two-hour break, session 2 will run from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tryout results will be posted on the front door of the gym at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Teams will practice in their designated groups on Thursday, Aug. 6, then on Friday, Aug. 7, they’ll go to Fredericksburg for their first scrimmage of the season.

The scrimmage will involve three schools: Hondo, Fred and Wall. The Hondo varsity will play in the first two time slots, taking on Fredericksburg at 9:00, followed by Wall at 10:30, in the old gym. The JV and freshman teams will play on side-by-side courts in the new gym, with Hondo playing Fred at 10:30, and Wall at noon. The only spectators allowed to the Fredericksburg scrimmage will be parents.

The Owls’ second scrimmage is Saturday, Aug. 8 in Uvalde starting at 10 a.m., but as of press time, Hondo head coach Alicia Gonzales had not received a match schedule. The schedule for the Uvalde scrimmage, however, is of little importance to fans, as no spectators will be allowed.

Hondo’s regular season opener is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, at Natalia, with three matches at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

19 runners on the course for Hondo XC

Hondo cross country coach Gabe Cortez has welcomed out 19 runners to start the 2020 season.

The numbers consist of 11 boys and eight girls, who began working out at sunrise on Monday.

The first meet of the season is planned for Natalia on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Team tennis begins practice

Hondo team tennis has begun workouts headed toward the Owls’ first dual of the season on Aug. 19.

The Owls are scheduled to host Devine on that date, in a 4 p.m. match at the Hondo Tennis Center.