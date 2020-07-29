Hondo ISD chief set to deliver online talk this evening

The Hondo Independent School District will be holding a Facebook Live session with Dr. A’Lann Truelock, the district’s superintendent.

The session is this afternoon, Thursday, July 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the Hondo ISD Facebook page.

She will discuss all aspects of the upcoming 2020-21 school year, and will answer questions from parents.

Questions must be submitted to the ISD’s email, at hootline@hondoisd.net, by 4:30 p.m. today (Thursday)to be considered.