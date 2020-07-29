Connecting students...

HISD Assistant Superintendent Rose Mary Mares (second from right) is about to accept a donation of $37,575 from Hondo Education Foundation, represented by (from left) Maggie Galewsky, Terry Ramirez, Katie Haby, Bobby Ainsley, Jennifer Halbardier and Ashley Lowe, for the purchase of Chromebooks to loan to Hondo students for the upcoming school year. HISD has a goal of providing a device for each of their 1,900 students. Currently, they need an additional 860 to meet that goal. Donations are being accepted by HEF.